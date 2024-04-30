'Pigs Quick Start Drowned out by WooSox in Series Opener

Worcester, Massachusetts - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-14) got out on the right foot plating two runs in the first inning but the response from the Worcester Red Sox (12-15) was too much to handle as the 'Pigs fell 12-5 on Tuesday night at Polar Park.

Kody Clemens singled on the first pitch of the game for the 'Pigs and Jordan Luplow followed with a walk. Darick Hall scored Clemens with a base hit with Luplow going to third. Luplow then scored on an Esteban Quiroz sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Worcester's response was more than in-kind. They plated four runs on two, two-run doubles, one from Jamie Westbrook and the other from Niko Kavadas.

The WooSox plated one more in the second as Corey Rosier doubled to begin the inning, stole third, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Nathan Hickey. Mark Contreras and Niko Kavadas both doubled to begin the fourth with Kavadas later scoring on a sacrifice fly. In the fifth, Westbrook doubled again and was brought in on a Contreras RBI single, making it 8-2.

In the eighth, Hickey scored on a wild pitch before Karson Simas belted a three-run homer, his first of the year, to put the game firmly to bed for the WooSox.

The 'Pigs did show good fight in the ninth as Matt Kroon socked a two-run homer, his first of the year, and Luplow produced an RBI single to make the final score 12-5.

Richard Fitts (2-1) is the winning pitcher for the WooSox. He went six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks, striking out seven. Vladimir Gutierrez (S, 1) went the final three innings to earn the save for the WooSox, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks, striking out two.

Max Castillo (0-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, conceding seven runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out four.

The 'Pigs and WooSox square off again on Wednesday, May 1 with first pitch slated for 12:15 p.m. Mick Abel (1-1, 5.60) is slated to go for the IronPigs while the WooSox counter with Grant Gambrell (0-3, 5.04).

