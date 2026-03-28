NWSL Angel City FC

Sveindís Jónsdóttir Has a Cannon for a Throw AND a Shot!

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video


Subscribe Now: youtube.com/@NWSLsoccer

Follow us on: - TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@nwslsoccer - Instagram: http://instagram.com/nwsl/ - Twitter: http://x.com/NWSL - Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/NWSL

#nwsl #highlights #goals #soccer

Check out the Angel City FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central