Sutter Health Park Set to Host Another COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

West Sacramento, Calif. - In coordination with Yolo County, the Sacramento River Cats and Yolo County have announced they will be conducting another COVID-19 vaccination clinic during the Sunday, June 27 home game against the Reno Aces. Anyone who receives a vaccine shot at the game will also get a free Merlino's Freeze and two (2) free tickets to return to Sutter Health Park on July 18 for their second shot and a River Cats game.

Yolo County will administer the Pfizer shot for children, and adults can choose between Pfizer or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson option. First pitch for Sunday's game is set for 1:07 p.m. (PT).

"We are happy to partner with Yolo County in order to get as many of our fans vaccinated as possible," said Jeff Savage, President of the River Cats. "We hope this provides an easy option for families who have yet to get their eligible children vaccinated and to be able to catch a River Cats game."

"Sutter Health Park and the River Cats have been terrific partners in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, allowing the use of their parking lot and now their stadium for vaccine distribution," said Dr. Aimee Sisson, Yolo County Public Health Officer. "I'm excited to partner with the River Cats on this clinic for fans as we try to make getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as easy as possible. Fans 12 years old and older can help strike out COVID-19 by getting vaccinated at the ballpark."

The River Cats have announced a partnership with Molecular Matrix, Inc., a West Sacramento biotech company, to provide fans a quick and easy testing option that allows fans to be proactive about determining if they are COVID positive or negative. Sample collection can be taken on Sunday just inside the Sutter Health Park main gate near the info desk. Or if fans would like to book for a future date, reservations can be made at the booth or online at molecularmatrix.com.

This COVID test comes at no cost to fans, as Molecular Matrix takes all insurances and uninsured persons through the CARES Act. This is the gold standard PCR test taken by a painless swab just inside the nostril. We ask fans to have their medical record number and insurance policy number with them if they would like to take a test using insurance. Results will be delivered in 24 hours via a secure email.

While we hope fans will stay home if they are symptomatic, those that are asymptomatic or would like a test can do so to help limit the spread of the virus. Fans preparing to travel, meet with the elderly, or require testing to return to work are especially encouraged to get a PCR COVID test.

In addition, Molecular Matrix, Inc. is offering a brand-new test called a Neutralizing Antibody Test that determines a person's true immunity to the SARS-COV 2 (COVID-19) virus. An ideal candidate for this test would be someone recovering from a recent COVID infection, someone who received a vaccine shot, or someone who is unsure if they had a COVID-19 infection, and would like to know definitively if they are truly immune to the virus. This test requires a blood sample, so the sample collection will need to be conducted at the Molecular Matrix, Inc's headquarters at 3410 Industrial Blvd, Suite 103, West Sacramento, CA. 95650. Drop by the booth and schedule an appointment or do so online at molecularmatrix.com.

The River Cats will welcome the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) to Sutter Health Park for a six-game series beginning June 24. Thursday's first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Single-game tickets are on sale now at rivercats.com or by calling 916-371-4877.

