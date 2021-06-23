Salt Lake Bees Host Las Vegas to Wrap up June

SALT LAKE CITY -The Salt Lake Bees return to Smith's Ballpark on Thursday, June 24 to host a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A Oakland A's).

Below are game times, activities and community nights happening at Smith's Ballpark during the homestand.

Thursday, June 24 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 6:35 p.m.

- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, June 25 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 26 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 27 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 1:05 p.m.

- Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

Monday, June 28 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 6:35 p.m.

- Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets for $20 on slbees.com and hot dogs are $1 each.

Tuesday, June 29 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 6:35 p.m.

- Las Abejas de Salt Lake game

The Bees are returning from a road-trip in Sacramento where they split a six-game series with the River Cats. Salt Lake faced the Aviators in Las Vegas last month taking four of six games. Bees batters hit 19 home runs against the Aviators in their previous meeting, led by Jo Adell's six. Bees pitcher Packy Naughton held a no hitter into the eighth inning against Las Vegas in one of Salt Lake's two shutout victories in Las Vegas.

