Rainiers Settle for Series Split Versus Aviators, Raleigh Blasts Three-Run Home Run

LAS VEGAS, NV - Cal Raleigh gave the Rainiers a 5-2 lead in the 5th inning with a three-run home run, but Tacoma was unable to hang on and dropped their third straight game in Tuesday's series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators, 14-6. Raleigh's blast was one of three for Tacoma and was his team-leading eighth home run and 27th extra-base hit of the season.

The Rainiers (22-18) took three separate leads over the first five innings, starting with a wild pitch that allowed shortstop Jack Reinheimer to score the game's first run in the top of the 3rd inning.

With the game tied in the 4th inning, 1-1, first baseman Eric Campbell teed off with an opposite field solo home run to right-center field that put Tacoma ahead again. Campbell was activated from the 7-day IL ahead of Tuesday's contest and had not played since June 7.

Raleigh's go-ahead, three-run homer came with one out in the 5th inning. The switch-hitter, batting right-handed against southpaw A.J. Puk, crushed a 2-1 pitch to right-center field for the 5-2 advantage.

Tacoma scored its final run in the 6th inning on a solo home run to left-center field by Reinheimer that got the Rainiers within a run, 7-6. Las Vegas (21-21) scored 12 runs across the 5th through 7th innings to pull away.

Left-hander David Huff (1-1) got the start for the Rainiers and pitched five innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk. Huff struck out three and surrendered as many home runs.

Lefty Daniel Zamora pitched 2/3 of the 6th inning and was able to record two outs but allowed five hits, including a home run and two doubles. Right-hander Zack Weiss finished the inning, which was extended by an error and a two-run double to extend the Las Vegas lead, 13-6. Weiss pitched the 7th inning and allowed a leadoff home run but retired the next three batters on eight pitches while striking out two.

Ryan Dull pitched a scoreless 8th inning for Tacoma, striking out a batter and leaving two Aviators stranded.

After winning the first three games of the series, Tacoma settled for a series split with the Aviators. The Rainiers are now 2-2-3 in their seven series this season.

The Rainiers are off Wednesday as they travel to Albuquerque for the start of a six-game series against the Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. First pitch of Thursday's series opener is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

