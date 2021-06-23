Round Rock Express RHP Joe Barlow Promoted to Texas Rangers

June 23, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Joe Barlow is a big leaguer! The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday afternoon that the club has selected the contract of Round Rock Express RHP Joe Barlow. The righty is expected to be in uniform for Texas' contest against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Barlow is seeking his Major League debut in his first career call-up to The Show.

Barlow's promotion comes on a busy day of transactions involving the Express and Rangers. Round Rock LHP Wes Benjamin has also been recalled by Texas and OF David Dahl had his Major League rehab assignment transferred from Round Rock to the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders. In addition, Rangers RHP Demarcus Evans was optioned back to the Express.

The 25-year-old Barlow heads to Arlington leading the Triple-A West League in saves with seven while ranking fourth in appearances with 17. The righty compiled a 2.57 ERA (6 ER/21.0 IP) with 29 strikeouts and just eight walks during his time with the Express. Barlow held opponents to a miniscule .114 batting average to go along with a 0.76 WHIP. The Riverton, Utah native is currently riding a 6.1-inning scoreless streak dating back to June 12 at Sugar Land. Most recently, Barlow pitched 2.0 shutout innings of relief in Round Rock's 11-inning, 4-3 victory over Oklahoma City on June 21.

Barlow joins the Rangers after six seasons in the club's farm system. Across 133 career games, including three starts, Barlow is 17-11 with a 2.64 ERA (60 ER/214.2 IP). He has racked up 306 career strikeouts to just 138 walks and has tallied 21 saves. He has surrendered just 11 home runs across his 214.2 career innings pitched and has limited his opposition to a .172 average and a 1.23 WHIP. Barlow was originally drafted by Texas in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Salt Lake Community College.

Benjamin is returning to Texas for the fourth time this season. In six games with the Rangers, including a start, the lefty is 0-2 with an 8.76 ERA (12 ER/12.1 IP), 11 strikeouts and 10 walks. With the E-Train, Benjamin has compiled a 1-2 record to go along with a 6.60 ERA (11 ER/15.0 IP), 15 strikeouts and six walks. The 27-year-old spent time with Texas from April 1-16, May 14-15 and May 25-June 4.

Dahl suited up for the Express in three games during his Major League rehab assignment, hitting .182 (2-11) with a double, triple and two RBI. He began his rehab assignment in Round Rock on June 19 as he continues to recover from a left rib cage contusion.

Finally, Evans returns to the Express after going 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA (9 ER/9.1 IP) in nine relief appearances with the Rangers. The righty was recalled on May 25 after posting a 1-0 record and a 2.35 ERA (2 ER/7.2 IP) in five games with Round Rock. Evans was a member of the Express Opening Day roster, racking up 16 strikeouts against just four walks during his time with the E-Train.

Round Rock opens a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) on Thursday night at Southwest University Park. Express RHP Tyson Miller (0-0, 6.00) is scheduled to face Chihuahuas LHP Ryan Weathers (1-0, 0.00) in the series opener. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. CT. Round Rock returns home on July 1 to open a six-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) at 7:05 p.m.

