Gatewood's 7 RBI Leads Salt Lake to Win

June 23, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Jake Gatewood drove in seven runs to lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 12-5 rout of the River Cats in Sacramento on Tuesday afternoon. Gatewood got the scoring started with a two run double in the second inning to give the Bees a 2-0 lead. His three run homer in the seventh extended the lead to 9-1 and he closed out the scoring with a two run blast in the ninth.

Salt Lake starter Dillon Peters picked up his first win of the season. Peters (1-2) went five innings and allowed just one run on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Jon Jay helped the cause offensively with two hits, three runs and one run batted in. Drew Butera added three hits and Matt Thaiss belted a two run homer, as the Bees leave Sacramento with a 3-3 split of the series. The twelve runs equaled a season for Salt Lake

