Super Bowl XXV Champion New York Giants to Appear at August 28th Somerset Patriots Game

May 24, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced that New York Giants Super Bowl XXV Champions OJ Anderson and Stephen Baker will appear at the Wednesday, August 28th game at TD Bank Ballpark. The team will take on the Lancaster Barnstormers in the 7:05 pm game presented by a4 Media.

Anderson and Baker will participate in an exclusive Meet & Greet on the Party Deck beginning at 6:00 pm when gates open. The Meet & Greet ticket package is $70 and includes an autograph item provided by the team, an opportunity for both players to sign an item provided by the fans, and a picture with both Giants greats. The Meet and Greet features a buffet and tickets to the game to enjoy on the Party Deck overlooking left field. To purchase Meet & Greet tickets, please select Giants Meet & Greet or Party Deck when buying tickets online.

After the Meet & Greet concludes, Anderson and Baker will be honored in the pre-game festivities and throw out ceremonial first pitches.

Once the game starts, Anderson and Baker will sign autographs on the main concourse for two hours.

Throughout the game, the Somerset Patriots will entertain fans with highlights and other clips of the two during their time with the Giants.

Anderson, the Super Bowl XXV MVP, enjoyed a 14-year football career with the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Giants. An eighth overall pick in the 1979 NFL draft, Anderson's career started with a bang, winning Rookie of the Year by rushing for 1,605 yards and eight touchdowns. He would go on to be named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in just his first season in the league.

He would play six full seasons with the Cardinals before being dealt midseason to the Giants in 1986. Anderson's claim to fame in a Giants uniform came during the 1990 season, where the Giants squared off against Jim Kelly and the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV.

Anderson's 102 yards on 21 carries, including the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter was good enough to earn him game MVP honors.

For his NFL career, Anderson would rush for 10,273 yards and 81 touchdowns. He would rack up two Pro Bowl appearances and was named Comeback Player of the Year in 1989.

The only other touchdown from the Giants during Super Bowl XXV was scored by wide receiver Stephen Baker. A third-round pick in the 1987 NFL Draft, Baker spent six seasons with the Giants, catching 141 receptions for 2,587 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Nicknamed "The Touchdown Maker," Baker lived up to his expectations, catching a key 14-yard touchdown from Jeff Hostetler in the second quarter of Super Bowl XXV.

Down 12-3, Baker's touchdown brought the Giants back into the game, ultimately flipping momentum right before the half.

Anderson and Baker were two integral parts to the Giants winning their second of four total championships.

