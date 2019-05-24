Boston Red Sox Purchase Contract of RHP Konner Wade

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that the contract of right-hander Konner Wade has been purchased by the Boston Red Sox.

Nine players from the Skeeters 2019 roster have had their contracts purchased by Major League Baseball Organizations, which leads the Atlantic League. There has been a total of 22 contracts purchased by MLB organizations between all Atlantic League teams in 2019.

Also having their contracts purchased from the Skeeters this season have been right-handers Andrew Bellatti (New York Yankees), Christian Bergman (Seattle Mariners) and Kevin McGowan (Washington Nationals), outfielders Cody Asche (Boston Red Sox), Courtney Hawkins (Giants) and C.J. McElroy (Giants) and infielders Ryan Court (Mariners) and Will Maddox (San Francisco Giants).

The Skeeters had 14 contracts purchased by outside professional baseball organizations in 2018, including 12 by MLB organizations, which were both franchise single-season records.

Through five starts this season, Wade has gone 0-2 with a 3.38 ERA, striking out 17 batters to just three walks in 26 â..." innings pitched. In his two seasons with the Skeeters, Wade has gone a combined 8-8 with a 3.14 ERA in 32 games (26 starts).

Wade, 27, first joined the Skeeters in 2018, going 8-6 with a 3.10 ERA in 27 games, logging a team-high 136 â..." innings pitched. Wade, who was selected to the 2018 Atlantic League All-Star Game, was third in the Atlantic League in innings pitched, fourth in ERA and tied for 10th in wins. Out of Atlantic League pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched in 2018, Wade's 19 walks allowed were the second fewest.

Wade threw a shutout in Game 2 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Sept. 26 against the Long Island Ducks, striking out 11 without allowing a walk. It was the highest single-game strikeout total and the first-ever shutout in Skeeters postseason history. Wade spent the 2018-19 offseason with the Venados de Mazatlán of the Mexican Pacific Winter League and logged a 2.14 ERA and 1.262 WHIP in eight starts while going 5-1.

The Colorado Rockies selected Wade in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona. The Arizona Diamondbacks also selected him in the 35th round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.).

Wade has spent all five of his seasons at the affiliated level in the Rockies farm system, reaching as high as Double-A. He's gone 29-35 with a 4.05 ERA in 137 games (89 starts) at the affiliated level, averaging just 2.1 walks-per-nine-innings. While at Arizona, Wade was selected as a Louisville Slugger Preseason All-American in 2013 and was selected to the College World Series All-Tournament Team in 2012.

