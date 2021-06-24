Sunday's First Pitch Moved Up To 1:05pm

EUGENE, OR - Due to an anticipated heatwave forecasted for this weekend, Sunday's game at PK Park between the Eugene Emeralds and the Vancouver Canadians has been rescheduled for a first pitch time of 1:05pm PST.

Sunday's game was originally slated to begin at 5:05pm PST, but with triple-digit temperatures anticipated, the Emeralds and Canadians have agreed to move the game time up to a cooler time of day in the best interests of both the players and fans in attendance.

Because of the anticipated heat, the Emeralds will be offering significantly discounted tickets to Sunday's game. Prices for box seats to Sunday's game will correspond with the forecasted high temperature each morning leading up to Sunday.

So, for example, since the current forecasted high temperature for Sunday is currently 113°, box seat tickets to Sunday's Emeralds game are currently available for $1.13. If the Sunday forecast on Friday morning changes to, say, 110° then box seat ticket prices for Sunday's game would move to $1.10.

For fans that have already purchased tickets to Sunday's game but no longer wish to attend, the Eugene Emeralds will be implementing an unused ticket exchange policy specifically for Sunday's game. Exchanges are based on dollar value of each respective purchased ticket. Fans can exchange their previously purchased tickets to Sunday's game towards tickets to any future Emeralds game in 2021.

Tickets to Eugene Emeralds home games are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

