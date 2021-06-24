Hops Bats Strike Early to End Seven Game Slide

The Hillsboro Hops snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Spokane Indians. Ryne Nelson dominated for the Hops, tossing fiving innings of one run ball with nine punch outs. Nelson set the tone with a one-two-three top of the first, recording two strike outs.

Hillsboro broke out with three runs in the bottom of the second. Andy Yerzy led off with a walk and Blaze Alexander was drilled by Spokane's starting pitcher Will Ethridge .Tristin English drove in the first run of the game with a ground ball single to left field. Now with two outs, Leodany Perez delivered a two-run double to put the Hops up 3-0.

The Hops added two more runs in the bottom of the third. Dominic Canzone singled to center field with one out. Fan favorite Andy Yerzy doubled on a long fly ball to left field to bring in Canzone. Axel Andueza drove in Yerzy with a ground ball base hit up the middle to extend Hillsboro's lead to 5-0.

Spokane got on the board in the top of the fifth on a solo home run by Kyle Datres . This was the lone run and one of two hits allowed by Nelson. The Indians added a run in the top of the sixth off Tyler Jones .

The Hops bullpen preserved the lead and didn't allow a run over the last three innings. Wesley Rodriguez and Mailon Arroyo were scoreless over the seventh and eighth innings. Joe Jones pitched a scoreless ninth inning and earned his fifth save of the season.

Hillsboro will continue their series against Spokane tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. The game will air on Rip City Radio 620 AM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.

