Lead Fizzles Late, C's Fall to Ems

June 24, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - A crooked number in the bottom of the seventh proved fatal for the Vancouver Canadians Wednesday night in a 7-5 loss to the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) at PK Park.

Leading 5-2 after the stretch, the C's sent reliever Sean Mellen (L, 0-1) to the hill after CJ Van Eyk went six innings and allowed two runs on three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. The Ems tagged Mellen for a single, a walk and another single with an error to score a couple of runs to make it 5-4. After a fielder's choice and a strikeout saw the Emeralds retain a couple of men on and two outs, the C's went to the bullpen before Ismael Munguia launched a go-ahead three-run home run to right field to complete the five-run bottom of the seventh that put the Eugene up for good.

Vancouver took their first lead of the series with a run in the top of the fourth. Cameron Eden singled with one out, stole second and third then scored on Sebastian Espino's RBI double that broke a scoreless tie to put the Canadians up 1-0.

Van Eyk was perfect for the first three innings before the Ems got to him for a run on consecutive hits to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth then went ahead with a solo shot from Tyler Fitzgerald in the fifth.

The C's answered with a two-run sixth to retake the lead. Phil Clarke singled, Eden added a base hit, and an Emeralds error loaded the bases for Espino, whose two-out single brought in a pair to make it 3-2 Vancouver. The Blue Jays affiliate added another two runs in the seventh to lead 5-2 after Andres Guerra - who came on as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the sixth - delivered a two-out, two-RBI single that scored Luis De Los Santos and Ryan Gold, who had both singled earlier in the inning.

After Eugene took the lead in the bottom of the seventh, Vancouver threatened in the eighth by loading the bases with one out, but fireballer Tyler Schimpf came on to strike out consecutive batters on a pair of fastballs that touched 96 miles per hour.

With the loss, the C's have now dropped six of eight against the Emeralds this year.

Espino led the way on offense with three hits - his first three-hit performance of the year - and three RBI. Eden became the second Canadian to steal three bases in a single game and Vancouver matched a single-game high with four successful thieveries. Six of nine starters found their way aboard at least once.

These two teams meet again on Thursday evening. #9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Kloffenstein climbs the hill for the Canadians and will be opposed by Eugene's Seth Corry. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.