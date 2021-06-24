Tri-City Is Triumphant, 5-4

PASCO, Wash. - The Tri-City Dust Devils (15-28) overcame a two-out, two-run deficit in the ninth inning, ultimately defeating the Everett AquaSox (25-17), 5-4 in 11 innings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Starters Matt Brash and Davis Daniel were outstanding- the game remained scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning. Tri-City struck first when Adrian Rondon singled, driving in Carlos Herrera. The Dust Devils maintained a 1-0 lead until the top of the eighth.

Austin Shenton's one-out single in the eighth with bases loaded drove in Cody Grosse and Kaden Polcovich, giving the 'Sox a 2-1 lead. Everett added another run shortly after when Cade Marlowe drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk, extending the lead to 3-1.

AquaSox held the 3-1 lead until the Dust Devils rallied with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Tim Elliott retired the first two Tri-City batters before Franciso Del Valle singled to keep the game going. Del Valle would then advance to second base on a wild pitch, scoring on a Rondon single to make it a 3-2 game. Drevian Williams-Nelson came in to pinch run for Rondon and advanced to second on a Spencer Griffin walk.

Brandon White got things rolling for the Dust Devils with a sharp ball up the middle; Polcovich laid out with an incredible diving stop and flipped the ball to Patrick Frick at second base for a potential game-ending out, but Griffin was ruled safe on the play. The play wasn't over- Williams-Nelson rounded third and headed for home as Frick then fired a throw to catcher Carter Bins for another opportunity of the game-ending out. Williams-Nelson beat the tag, tying the game, 3-3.

The game remained tied until the top of the 11th inning; Jack Larsen singled, putting the 'Sox ahead 4-3. The Dust Devils struck back in the bottom of the inning; an RBI-single from Del Valle tied the game. Kyle Kasser came to the plate with one out and the bases loaded, hitting a game-winning, line-drive single to right field, scoring Del Valle for a walk-off 5-4 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, Brash threw four shutout innings for the AquaSox, allowing only one hit, one walk and seven strikeouts. Tri-City's Daniel went seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits, two walks and struck out seven batters.

Shenton scored twice and had two RBIs. He now leads the league with 34 RBI and is second in runs scored, trailing Vancouver's Tanner Kirwer by one. The AquaSox now has a 7-1 advantage over Tri-City this season and have outscored the Dust Devils 75-21 in eight games.

LOOKING AHEAD

Game three of the six-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m.; tune in with Steve Willits for the pregame show at 6:50 p.m on KRKO. RHP Levi Stoudt (2-1 3.38 ERA) takes the mound for the AquaSox and LHP Ryan Smith (1-1 1.50 ERA) goes for the Dust Devils.

