Dust Devils Capture Extra Innings Thriller

June 24, 2021









Tri-City Dust Devils celebrate an extra-innings win

Kyle Kasser delivered the walk-off winning hit in the 5-4 extra innings victory for the Tri-City Dust Devils (15-28) over the Everett AquaSox. Kasser's single in the bottom of the 11th inning drove in the winning run to complete the comeback bid.

The Dust Devils came away with the victory despite being down to their final out and trailing by two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Tri-City rallied in the ninth to set up a see-saw extra innings battle that ultimately went the home team's way. Dust Devils starter Davis Daniel got a no-decision after twirling another gem, allowing only two hits in seven scoreless innings.

Left-hander Ryan Smith will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the third matchup of the six-game series on Thursday. Everett will counter with right-hander Levi Stoudt.

