Promotional Schedule Announced, 10 Fireworks Nights, 3 Family Feast Nights and More

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians have announced the promotional lineup for the remaining 36 home games of the 2021 season. Some of the notable promotions include the return of ten Fireworks Nights, three Family Feast Nights, three Storybook Princess Nights, and many more great nights at Avista Stadium!

The promotional nights begin on Tuesday, June 29th for Reopening With Pride, the Spokane Indians' first ever Pride Night at Avista Stadium. Along with Spokane Pride, the night will be an inclusive and welcoming space for all fans, and will include a Pride Parade on the field after the game.

Of the ten Fireworks Nights, two will be occurring in our upcoming home series. Come celebrate our nation's independence with a Fireworks Night on Saturday, July 3rd as well as on Sunday, July 4th.

Fireworks Nights for the 2021 Season:

Saturday, July 3rd

Sunday, July 4th (5:09 p.m. first pitch, 10:00 p.m. fireworks show)

Friday, July 16th

Saturday, July 17th

Friday, July 30th

Saturday, July 31st

Friday, August 6th

Saturday, August 7th

Saturday, August 21st

Saturday, September 4th

Family Feast Nights will be on Wednesday, July 28th, Friday, August 20th, and Friday, September 3rd and will include deals on many of the same ballpark favorites of past seasons.

Storybook Princess Nights are scheduled for Friday, August 6th, Saturday, August 21st, and Friday, September 3rd . Avista Stadium will transform on these nights into a magical land full of princes and princesses from your favorite fairytales. Take pictures with all the storybook characters, such as Belle, Anna, Elsa, & more!

The promotional lineup will include some consistencies throughout the remainder of the season:

Each Thursday home game will feature postgame Dairy Queen Circle the Bases. At the conclusion of the game, kids are invited onto the field to run the bases at Avista Stadium. After touching home plate, each child will be greeted with a smile, high fives, and a DQ coupon.

Every Sunday home game will include Pizza Factory Postgame Catch on the Field (excludes the season finale on September 5th). Fans are invited to join us in the outfield to play catch with family and friends.

Starting on Tuesday, July 13th all Tuesday home games will be Bark in the Park Nights. Bring your dog out to the ballpark and join in on a postgame Puppy Parade on the field of Avista Stadium.

Single Game Tickets are now available for purchase through the end of the season on Sunday, September 5th.

Mini Season Ticket Packages and group options are also available for the remainder of the 2021 season. If interested, please call the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-6886.

For the upcoming home series starting on Tuesday, June 29th, the Spokane Indians will cap attendance for each game at 5,000 tickets to ensure the best possible fan experience as we continue to bring on additions to our game day team.

