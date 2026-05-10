Sunday Nights Are for Soccer

Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC YouTube Video







Sunday Night Soccer pres. by @continentaltire doubleheader? Don't mind if we do.

@MNUnitedFC vs. @AustinFC - 7:00pm ET @LAFC vs. @houstondynamo - 9:00pm ET







Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2026

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