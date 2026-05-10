Sunday Nights Are for Soccer
Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC YouTube Video
Sunday Night Soccer pres. by @continentaltire doubleheader? Don't mind if we do.
@MNUnitedFC vs. @AustinFC - 7:00pm ET @LAFC vs. @houstondynamo - 9:00pm ET
Check out the Austin FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2026
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- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Clean Sheet in First Road Win of the Season - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Earns Point on the Road in 1-1 Draw against Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field - San Diego FC
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