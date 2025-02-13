Sumpf Earns 2025 Wildcats Gervais-Munger Award
February 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
As part of the 2025 Hooked on School Days, the QMJHL is proud to announce the 18 winners of this year's Gervais-Munger Award.
The Gervais-Munger Award for academic perseverance is presented annually to a player from each of the QMJHL's teams who has distinguished himself through his efforts and perseverance in school. The award includes a $500 scholarship from the QMJHL Foundation and a commemorative plaque.
Here are the 2025 winners:
Team Player
Acadie-Bathurst Titan Émile Perron
Baie-Comeau Drakkar Shawn Pearson
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada Eliot Litalien
Cape Breton Eagles Jacob Newcombe
Charlottetown Islanders Matthew Butler
Chicoutimi Saguenéens Loïc Usereau
Drummondville Voltigeurs Matteo Rotondi
Gatineau Olympiques Jérémie Dumas-Larouche
Halifax Mooseheads Brady Schultz
Moncton Wildcats Julius Sumpf
Québec Remparts Xavier Lebel
Rimouski Océanic Anthony Paré
Rouyn-Noranda Huskies Thomas Verdon
Saint John Sea Dogs Justin Robinson
Shawinigan Cataractes Félix Plamondon
Sherbrooke Phoenix Alexis Doucet
Val-d'Or Foreurs Evan Dépatie
Victoriaville Tigres Alexis Bourque
The 2024-25 season marks the ninth year of the partnership between the QMJHL and the Hooked on School Days, an initiative of the Réseau québécois pour la réussite éducative, whose spokesperson is Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a former NFL football player who is now a doctor.
"Succeeding in sport and school at the same time is a challenge, but it's also an incredible opportunity. Every effort you put into your academic career today will open doors for you in the future, both on and off the ice. Keep persevering, you're building something great," Dr. Duvernay-Tardif mentioned to QMJHL players.
Jacob Gaucher, the QMJHL Student-Athlete of the Year in 2020-21 (Marcel-Robert Trophy) and former member of the Val-d'Or Foreurs and Baie-Comeau Drakkar, now a Philadelphia Flyers prospect, was also keen on addressing the League's student-athletes:
"Perseverance, whether at school or on the ice, is above all about accepting challenges and knowing how to bounce back after each ordeal, notes Gaucher. Combining hockey and studies demands discipline, organization and rigour. Every effort invested today is another step towards tomorrow's success, both on the ice and in the classroom."
The QMJHL would like to congratulate the 2025 winners for their perseverance in school... as well as on the ice!
