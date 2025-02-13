Eagles Rally to Top Mooseheads in Halifax

February 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two goals in the opening minute of the third period gave the Cape Breton Eagles a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 5-3 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads. The Eagles rallied from down 3-1 to capture the win.

- Jacob Newcombe & Lucas Romeo scored twice for the Eagles, while Romain Litalien added an empty net goal. Luke Patterson & Andrew Brown each notched two assists for the Eagles.

- Alexis Cournoyer stopped 23 of 26 shots in the win, while Nicolas Cirka stopped 28 of 32 shots in addition to the empty netter.

- Eagles defenseman Will Murphy left the game due to injury in the second period and did not return.

Halifax didn't waste time opening the scoring, as the first shot of the game was a goal. A Carlos Händel shot was redirected by Shawn Carrier just 36 seconds in.

The Eagles evened the game before the four minute mark- Romeo electing to keep the puck on an odd man rush coming up the left wing, and ripping the puck by Cirka.

The first period was played entirely even strength, but there was a two minute sequence of four on four when Carrier and Murphy were sent off. Neither side was able to convert with the open ice and the period finished even.

Halifax took the lead again in the second period on a rising shot from Quinn Kennedy from the right side of the ice. The game almost made it halfway through regulation before seeing its first power play, when Romeo was dinged with an interference minor. Halifax took just five seconds to score, 75 seconds after the Kennedy goal, when Braeden MacPhee batted the puck out of the air by Cournoyer.

The Eagles delivered a quick response though- Newcombe coming in on a breakaway just nine seconds after the MacPhee goal. The Eagles almost tied the game on the next Halifax power play, as Lewis Gendron hit the post while shorthanded.

Right off the opening faceoff to begin the third period, the Eagles were given their first power play of the game after Daniel Walters high sticked Luke Patterson. 22 seconds into the power play, Newcombe hammered a one timer on a pass from Joey Henneberry, tying the game. Before the opening minute of the period was over, the Eagles had their first lead of the night- Romeo putting a shot into the corner over Cirka.

Cape Breton was able to limit Halifax's chances for much of the period, outshooting the Mooseheads 9-7, but Halifax sent pressure in the final minutes and in the final 90 seconds Cirka headed to the bench for an extra attacker. The home side couldn't find a tying goal though, and Litalien's empty netter sealed the win for the Eagles. Following the Litalien goal, a scrum ensued that would see the Eagles play the final 13 seconds of the game on a five on three power play.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jacob Newcombe (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 6 shots

2. Quinn Kennedy (Halifax) 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 shots

3. Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton) 2 goals, +3

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nathan Plouffe, Carson Griffin, Logan Quinn

Scratches For Halifax: Lincoln Waugh, Cade Moser

Final Shots On Goal: 33-26 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/3

Halifax Power Play: 1/3

