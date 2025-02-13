Eagles Claw Back in Halifax

February 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Mooseheads came undone in the third period in a 5-3 loss on home ice on Thursday night in Halifax. Cape Breton scored twice in 12 seconds during the opening minute of the final stanza to take their first lead of the night and later added an empty net tally to complete their comeback.

The Herd built up a 3-1 lead on goals from Shawn Carrier, Braeden MacPhee and Quinn Kennedy and got 28 saves from rookie Nick Cirka in his first Scotiabank Centre start. Carrier's goal came on a deflection in front of the net off a point shot by Carlos Handel just 36 seconds after the opening puck drop that energized a sparse crowd on a stormy night in the Nova Scotia capital. Lucas Romeo replied for the visitors with the first of his two goals in the game to tie it 1-1.

Halifax went back in front 7:53 into the second period when Kennedy rifled a shot from the left circle. Then it was MacPhee's turn when he banged one in front the top of the crease on a power play for a two-goal advantage. Unfortunately for the Moose, Sambro native Jacob Newcome got one back off the ensuing face-off for the Eagles to make it a one-goal game after 40 minutes. Newcombe netted his second straight mere seconds into the third period on the power play when rookie Danny Walters too an ill-advised high sticking penalty three seconds into action. The Cape Breton pressure continued and Romeo's game-winner came 12 seconds after the Newcombe strike. Roman Litalien added an empty net goal with 12.5 seconds to go in the game before a melee on the ice that resulted a laundry list of nine penalties handed out between the clubs.

The Mooseheads will return to action on Saturday night in Moncton and will host the Wildcats in a rematch on Monday afternoon at 2pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .

