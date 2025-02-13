Souris' Spark Plug Provides Late-Game Heroics in Win over Sherbrooke

The Charlottetown Islanders continued their scorching run of form on Friday night, securing a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Sherbrooke Phoenix in front of a small snowstorm-crowd at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

Despite the quiet atmosphere, the Isles were able to host a successful #TalkToday game with the help of the CMHA PEI. In Canada, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among youth and young adults. Together, we can work to prevent suicide and support those in need.

The Isles found a way to battle back from a 2-goal deficit and claim their 8th win in their last 11 games.

A Slow Start in a Silent Arena

The game began with an uncharacteristically slow pace from the Islanders.

A costly turnover just over 5 minutes in allowed Sherbrooke's Hugo Primeau to strike first, putting the visitors up 1-0.

Charlottetown had an early power play chance but failed to capitalize, and the opening period was a sloppy one for both teams. Shots were just 7-6 in favor of the Isles as the 1st period ended with Sherbrooke maintaining their lead.

Souris' Own Sparks the Comeback

The Isles came out with renewed energy in the second, led by Ross Campbell, who threw a pair of big hits that fired up the bench.

His efforts drew a penalty, and Charlottetown wasted no time cashing in. Nathan Leek buried a breakaway goal on the power play, assisted by Owen Conrad and goaltender Nicolas Ruccia, tying the game at 1-1.

However, the Phoenix responded with 2 quick goals on the power play, punishing the Isles for untimely penalties. Jayden Plouffe and Mavrick Lachance each found the net, putting Sherbrooke up 3-1.

Charlottetown refused to back down. Owen Conrad sniped home the Isles' 2nd power-play goal of the night, assisted by Campbell, to pull the Isles back within one.

Then, with just a minute left in the period, Campbell cleaned up an Ethan Montroy rebound for a perfect finish, tying the game at 3-3 heading into the final frame.

Campbell Delivers in the Clutch

The 3rd period was a tense, physical battle with neither team willing to give an inch. The Isles controlled play outshooting the Phoenix 27-15 by the end of the night, but Sherbrooke's goaltender Linards Feldbergs kept the game tied.

With time winding down and overtime looming, Campbell once again delivered. The Souris spark plug found the back of the net with just 1:19 remaining, sending the Isles to a thrilling 4-3 victory and extending their red-hot stretch to 8-3 in their last 11 games.

Campbell earned 1st Star honours, with 2 G and 1 A. While Owen Conrad got a well-earned 2nd Star of the game with 1 G and 2 A.

Islander Day Showdown Up Next

The Isles won't have long to rest as they prepare for one of the biggest games of the season. On Sunday they will play in Bathurst for the 1st game of a back-to-back vs. their rivals the Titan who now sit 1 point behind them in the standings.

Then, on Monday afternoon, they'll host the Acadie-Bathurst Titan for the highly anticipated Islander Day matchup at 2 PM.

The Islanders will sport special Dirt Shirt-inspired jerseys for the game, paying tribute to PEI's iconic red soil. With five PEI-born players on Bathurst's roster, the rivalry has never been more intense. With both teams are in a heated battle for playoff positioning, there is lots on the line!

Expect a packed house and a playoff-like atmosphere as Charlottetown looks to extend their winning streak and continue climbing the standings. Fans won't want to miss this one-secure your tickets now and get ready for an unforgettable Islander Day showdown!

