Eagles, Mooseheads Face off for First Time in the Year

February 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







For the the first time in 2025, it's the Battle of Nova Scotia, and the Eagles & Mooseheads will clash coming off of weekend wins.

The Eagles rallied from down 3-1, saw a 4-3 lead disappear, and then walked away with an overtime victory over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada as Lewis Gendron was the overtime hero.It was also a standout game for Eagles defenseman Brayden Schmitt, who reeled off his first multi point night since being injured in an off-season car accident.

Tonight's opposition is a Mooseheads team that, despite being towards the bottom of the standings, has been competitive since the conclusion of the QMJHL trading period. Goaltender Jacob Stienman has been spectacular, with a stunning 943 save percentage in twelve games in Halifax- not dipping below .900 in any of those outings. A player the Eagles did see during the holiday series between the two sides, Quinn Kennedy, has produced at a point per game clip since coming over from Rimouski.

There will be familiar faces on the Halifax bench for Eagles fans. In addition to former Eagles blueliner Lincoln Waugh, it's the Eagles first look at Callum Aucoin in Halifax colours. While playing in a depth role for Halifax, Aucoin's first goal with the Mooseheads was a memorable one, the game winner against Bathurst on Saturday night.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue:Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Television: Eastlink

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/f9Udf

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31292/

CAPE BRETON HALIFAX

5th Eastern Conference, 24-17-4-3 (Away: 11-8-3-2) RECORD 9th Eastern Conference, 17-26-6-1. (Home: 9-12-4-0)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

156GF/146GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 119GF/173GA

4-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-3-1-0

Saturday, Blainville-Boisbriand 4 @ Cape Breton 5 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Acadie-Bathurst 1 @ Halifax 2

Jacob Newcombe (54 points in 48 games) LEADING SCORER Quinn Kennedy (35 points in 50 games)

T10th, 22.6% Away: 8th, 20.5% POWER PLAY 17th, 15.8%, Home: 15th, 16.3%

5th, 80.4%, Away: 7th, 80.9% PENALTY KILL 11th, 76.8% Home: 13th, 77.8%

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Cade Moser, Mathieu Taillefer

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

Eagles, Mooseheads Face off for First Time in the Year - Cape Breton Eagles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.