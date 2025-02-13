History & Records Section Gets a Makeover

Boucherville, QC - The popular "History & Records" section of the QMJHL website has been completely revamped: new design, new layout, even more fun to browse, and above all, easier to find the content you're looking for.

HISTORY

The history of the QMJHL and of each of the 26 franchises can be read, and seen, with hundreds of vintage photos. The Q careers of Lafleur, Lemieux, Bossy, Bourque, Roy, Brière, Luongo, Crosby, Giroux, Huberdeau, Drouin, Mantha, Chabot and Dobson, to name a few, are recounted.

RECORDS

Our new Records section offers an enhanced user experience. On the same page, you'll get the main record, the record evolution table, plus information on who could threaten that record in the current season. All in all, we can assure you that we have over a million records on the site - you read that right!

OUR FRANCHISES

On our franchises pages, you'll find a complete file on each team, as well as information on the organization's players, goaltenders and coaches. Each of the 26 franchises that have operated in the QMJHL since 1969 can be found here, even those that have been disbanded, such as the Cornwall Royals or the first edition of the Québec Remparts of the 70s and 80s, with Guy Lafleur as their star.

Certainly, this third edition of the History & Records section, following those launched in 2009 and 2016, takes the online experience to another level.

The QMJHL would like to thank its partner in the redesign of the History & Records 3.0 section: Chicoutimi-based La Web Shop, who helped modernize the user experience while preserving the League's heritage.

Consult the History & Records section right here: https://lhjmq-records.qc.ca/en

