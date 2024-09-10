Sugar Land Tops Reno in 6-2 in Series Opener

September 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Sugar Land, Texas - The Reno Aces (36-27, 71-67) failed to spark an offensive rally in a 6-2 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (39-24, 88-50) in Tuesday's series opener at Constellation Field.

Blake Walston was locked in on the mound, holding the Space Cowboys to one run across the first 5 2/3 frames. The southpaw surrendered just three hits while walking two and striking out six. In two appearances vs Sugar Land this season, Walston has limited them to two runs in 10 2/3 innings with nine punchouts.

Tim Tawa provided Reno with their first run, a solo home run in the sixth inning for his seventh big fly of the campaign. Tawa has been an important part of the Aces playoff push, slashing .342/.410/.726 with seven home runs and 13 RBI in 19 games since his promotion from Double-A Amarillo on August 20.

A.J. Vukovich collected his first Triple-A hit in his Aces debut, an infield single off Colton Gordon in the top of the fifth. The former-fourth-round pick led the Texas League in RBI (8), extra-base hits (49), and total bases (209) before joining the BLC-Nine in tonight's matchup.

Kyle Garlick smashed his 26th round tripper of the year in the top of the ninth to give the Aces their second run of the game. The 33-year-old breaks a 14-game home run drought and now ranks third in home runs in the Pacific Coast League.

The Aces will bounce back in Wednesday's matchup against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Tim Tawa: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Kyle Garlick: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Blake Walston: 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

