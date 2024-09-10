Tacoma Drops Opener in Extras

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (76-63) fell to 3-4 in extra innings this year, losing to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (72-67) by a score of 7-6, Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma City took a two-run lead in the second inning, scoring on a double from Hunter Feduccia and an RBI single from Alan Trejo. It stayed 2-0 until the fifth, when the Rainiers got on the board.

A two-run triple from Samad Taylor tied it and a sacrifice fly from Dominic Canzone brought Taylor in to give Tacoma a 3-2 lead. The lead didn't last long, as the Baseball club answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth.

Kody Hoese used an RBI single to tie the game, followed by a ground out from James Outman and an RBI single from Feduccia. Trailing 5-3 and down to their final two outs, Dominic Canzone used a two-run single to tie the game.

Michael Papierski put Tacoma ahead in extra innings with an RBI single, but the Baseball Club came back with singles from Trejo and Drew Avans to earn a walk-off win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Dominic Canzone extended his hitting streak to a season-long 10 games with a two-run single in the ninth inning. In his second game on Major League rehab with the Rainiers, Gregory Santos walked two and struck out one in his lone inning of work. Five of Tacoma's seven pitchers walked at least one batter tonight, as the staff combined to walk 10 Oklahoma City hitters.

Tacoma and Oklahoma City will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow morning, with first pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark scheduled for 10:05 AM PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

