Bees Overwhelm Chihuahuas for Series Opening Victory in El Paso

September 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees took care of business in the series opening game against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday night, scoring seven times to come away victorious at Southwest University Park by a final score of 7-1.

Victor Mederos made his 22nd start of the season and his first with the Bees after being optioned to Salt Lake earlier today. Mederos added a strong start on the bump for Salt Lake, firing three scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. The bullpen was stellar in relief as Luis Ledo (W, 2-3), Travis MacGregor, and Adam Cimber pitched the final six innings to keep the Chihuahuas at a lengthy distance. On the other side of the diamond, Carl Edwards Jr., made the start for the home club and totaled 5.1 innings while giving up two runs on four hits. The back end of the bullpen struggled for El Paso, allowing five Bees to come across and build a wide cushion.

The Bees struck first and often, scoring the first run of the game on a Chad Wallach solo home run in the fourth inning to take a small 1-0 edge, his 12th long ball of the season. The Chihuahuas plated their only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning to level the score as Cal Mitchell roped his 16th home run to center field. The rest of the scoring belonged to the Bees with Kyren Paris blasting a solo shot to dead-center field in the sixth inning to put Salt Lake up by two runs, his fourth big fly of the season. The visitors used a three-run seventh inning to increase their distance from El Paso. Shane Matheny led things off with a home run to mark his first with Salt Lake. The next three batters recorded a hit as Chad Stevens singled, Cole Tucker picked up an RBI with a double, and Paris punched a single into the outfield to score Tucker from second. Salt Lake wouldn't pump the brakes into the eighth inning, scoring two more times on a Stevens chopping single that scored Elliot Soto before Paris tacked on his third RBI with a bloop single into right field. The Chihuahuas were unable to generate any further threats and were shut down for the remainder of the game.

The Bees will take on the Chihuahuas tomorrow afternoon with an early first pitch set for 12:05 p.m., at Southwest University Park. On the mound, right-hander Davis Daniel will make the start for the Bees while Nabil Crismatt is scheduled to pitch for the Chihuahuas.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.