Round Rock Falls to Sacramento 11-6 in Extras

September 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (29-34 | 66-71) dropped the series opener in extra innings against the Sacramento River Cats (31-33 | 75-64) at Dell Diamond on Tuesday night by a score of 11-6.

Round Rock reliever RHP Aidan Anderson (7-4, 5.07) took home the loss after giving up five runs, four of which were earned, on three hits and one walk with three punchouts in 1.0 inning. Sacramento reliever LHP Kolton Ingram (3-2, 3.33) earned a blown-save win after tossing 1.0 shutout inning with two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The River Cats opened the scoring in the top of the first inning, taking an early 2-0 lead. After drawing a walk to get on base, 2B Thairo Estrada scored the game's first run on a base hit from 3B David Villar. Later in the frame, CF Hunter Bishop plated DH Trenton Brooks, who had reached on a fielder's choice.

In the home half of the first inning, the Express cut the deficit to 2-1. 1B Blaine Crim got aboard via a forceout then advanced to second on a wild pitch. C Sam Huff drove in Crim with a single to put Round Rock on the board.

Round Rock took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. 3B Frainyer Chavez walked and scored on a single by 2B Matt Duffy. Duffy then scored on a double off the bat of Crim to put the E-Train in front.

Sacramento used three consecutive singles in the top of the eighth inning to knot the game at three. Estrada scored on a single from Villar with Brooks adding a base hit in between.

With two out in the top of the 10th inning, Villar launched a three-run home run to put the River Cats ahead 6-3.

Round Rock put up three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to tie the game at six. With two men on, CF Kellen Strahm hit a ground ball to third base, which Villar threw past the second baseman, allowing PR Marcus Smith, who began as the runner at second, and RF Trevor Hauver to score. DH Matt Whatley scored the tying run on a wild pitch to send the game to the 11th inning.

LF Donovan Walton plated two runs for Sacramento with a single in the top of the 11th inning to put his team up, 8-6. Brooks tacked on a three-run home run to increase the lead to 11-6, which held final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock C Sam Huff extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Huff went 1-for-5 with an RBI and two strikeouts. In his last 10 games, he is 13-for-39 with three doubles, one home run, seven RBI, one run scored, two walks and 10 strikeouts.

A pair of Texas Rangers relievers posted rehab outings with the E-Train on Tuesday. RHP Josh Sborz made his ninth appearance for the Express this season, tossing one shutout inning that included a walk and two strikeouts. LHP Jacob Latz appeared in his first game for Round Rock in 2024 where he allowed one run on three hits with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Next up: Round Rock and Sacramento will face off in game two of the six-game set on Wednesday at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Adrian Sampson (8-10, 5.72) is scheduled to take the mound against River Cats RHP Carson Ragsdale (2-4, 5.48). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.