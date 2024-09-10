Avans' Timely Hit Secures 10-Inning OKC Victory

September 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Drew Avans hit a walk-off RBI double in the 10th inning Tuesday night to send the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 7-6 win against the Tacoma Rainiers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC entered the bottom of the 10th inning trailing, 6-5. With two runners on and one out, Alan Trejo lined a RBI single into right field to bring in the game-tying run. Avans followed and lined a RBI double to the wall in left field to score the game-winning run. Oklahoma City (32-32/72-67) took a 2-0 led in the second inning of the back-and-forth game on a RBI double by Hunter Feduccia and a RBI single by Alan Trejo. Tacoma (33-31/76-63) scored three runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run triple by Samad Taylor to take a 3-2 lead. OKC responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs, including a RBI single by Kody Hoese, RBI groundout by James Outman and a RBI single by Feduccia for a 5-3 advantage. A two-run single by Tacoma's Dominic Canzone in the ninth inning tied the score, 5-5. Then in the top of the 10th inning, Michael Papierski hit a RBI single to give Tacoma a 6-5 lead.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City won the series opener against Tacoma after losing back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday against Sugar Land...Tuesday's win was OKC's second in the last seven games and OKC is now 16-9 over the last 25 games.

-The walk-off victory was OKC's eighth of the season and third in three games against the Rainiers as OKC also defeated Tacoma with walk-off wins July 27 and July 28 to close out their previous series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Tuesday's walk-off hit for Avans was his second of the season as he also connected on a RBI single in the ninth inning against El Paso Aug. 22 to give OKC a 2-1 win.

-Oklahoma City extended into extra innings for the 10th time this season and improved to 6-4 in extra-inning games...OKC last played an extra-inning game Aug. 31 in Round Rock - a 6-5 win in 10 innings - and last played into extra innings at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 14 against El Paso - a 5-4 win in 11 innings.

-Oklahoma City's seven runs were the most scored by the team since a 9-1 win in Round Rock Sept. 1 and OKC's 14 hits were the most for the team since also tallying 14 hits Aug. 27 in Round Rock...Five OKC players finished with multi-hit games...Hunter Feduccia led OKC with three hits, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI...Drew Avans, Ryan Ward, James Outman and Alan Trejo each recorded two hits.

-Tony Gonsolin opened a Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher faced eight batters, throwing 32 pitches (24 strikes). The outing was Gonsolin's first of the season as he underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2023...His start Tuesday was the 15th of the season for OKC by a pitcher on a Major League Rehab Assignment.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Tacoma continue their series with a 12:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for OKC's final field trip day of the season. Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.