OKC Baseball Club Opens Final Home Series of 2024 Tonight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Baseball Club closes out the home portion of its 2024 schedule with a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers that features several special promotions including Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka for tonight's 6:05 p.m. game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Dogs are welcome to attend tonight's game with their owners, who will need to fill out and turn in a waiver form at the gate in order for their dog to be admitted. The waiver can be filled out in advance at okcbaseball.com or will be available upon entry to the ballpark. Water and relief stations will be available for dogs throughout the stadium. Also for every Tito's drink sold to guests 21 and older all season long, $1 will be donated to Bella SPCA (up to a $2,000 donation).

OKC's series opener tonight against the Rainiers also falls on a $2 Tuesday and guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

Other highlights during the team's final home series of 2024 include:

- Wednesday, Sept. 11 (12:05 p.m.) - The final Field Trip Day of the season is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., and gives students a chance to enjoy a unique field trip to begin the new school year. Groups of 10 or more receive an OKC game ticket, hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person.

- Thursday, Sept. 12 (7:05 p.m.) - On "In My OKC Era" Night, enjoy friendship bracelet making, a costume contest, music-themed entertainment and contests through the night. Thursday is also the final OKC 89ers Night of the season and p layers and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be in attendance.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games. The first 50 guests age 21 and older to visit the Par-Tea Pad on Thursdays will receive complimentary Twisted Tea-branded sunglasses.

- Friday, Sept. 13 (7:05 p.m.) - ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as OKC takes the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City for a three-day celebration, presented by OG&E.

In addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! will include Latin music, colorful and festive concourse decorations and unique entertainment. Food specials throughout the three games include elotes, an enchilada bowl and a Cielo Azul margarita.

Performances by Mariachi los viajeros de Oklahoma City, presented by Casa Mexico Tequila, and Clips n' Hips Dance Studio will take place throughout the night. Friday Night Fireworks presented by Braum's will follow the game.

Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

Friday is also Gymnastics/Olympics Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark featuring a meet and greet with Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner, Olympic gymnast Christian Ivanov, Olympic gymnast Iryna Goncharova, Olympic gold medal wrestler Wayne Wells, Special Olympics gold medal swimmer Kearsty McCoy and Special Olympics medal winner Ashley Kohlun. A handstand contest will take place before the game. A ticket package including a hot dog, chips, a drink and an OKC souvenir hat is available and can be purchased through Ryan Smith at (405) 218-2110 or ryan.smith@okcbaseball.com.

- Saturday, Sept. 14 (6:05 p.m.) - ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! presented by OG&E continues at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Cielo Azul sugar skull bobblehead presented by Lime. Performances by Yumare Mexican Folkloric Dancers will take place throughout the night.

Saturday is a Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack Night offering great rates on packages of four game tickets, four OKC hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location. Visit okcbaseball.com to purchase.

Additionally, an all-you-can-eat offer for Saturday's game features all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $25 per person for groups of 10 or more.

Saturday is also Future All-Stars Night and youth baseball and softball teams in uniform are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field. Tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC hat.

- Sunday, Sept. 15 (2:05 p.m.) - ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! presented by OG&E continues at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and p erformances by dance group Xochipilli de Oklahoma City will take place throughout the game.

This is the final home game of season for the OKC Baseball Club and select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app and Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable). Additionally, all OKC Baseball games - home and road - are available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's remaining 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

