Chihuahuas Fade in Loss to Salt Lake
September 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Salt Lake Bees scored five runs after the sixth inning Tuesday night to pull ahead and defeat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-1 at Southwest University Park. It was the opening game of El Paso's final homestand of the season.
El Paso's run came on a solo home run to left field by Cal Mitchell, who has now homered in three consecutive home games. Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-4 for El Paso and started at first base for the seventh time this season.
Kevin Kopps pitched a scoreless inning for the Chihuahuas and hasn't allowed any runs in five appearances since returning from the Injured List. Salt Lake pitching didn't walk any batters on Tuesday. The Bees have now beaten the Chihuahuas in all seven head-to-head meetings this season.
Second Half Team Records: Salt Lake (33-31), El Paso (23-41)
Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Davis Daniel (8-7, 5.60) vs. El Paso RHP Jared Kollar (2-2, 4.89). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 10, 2024
- Round Rock Falls to Sacramento 11-6 in Extras - Round Rock Express
- Chihuahuas Fade in Loss to Salt Lake - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Late Runs Fuel Sugar Land's 6-2 Win over Reno - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Avans' Timely Hit Secures 10-Inning OKC Victory - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Bees Overwhelm Chihuahuas for Series Opening Victory in El Paso - Salt Lake Bees
- Sugar Land Tops Reno in 6-2 in Series Opener - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Drops Opener in Extras - Tacoma Rainiers
- September 10 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Oklahoma City Baseball Club - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - September 10, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Sugar Land at Constellation Field for Final Regular-Season Series of 2024 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Baseball Club Opens Final Home Series of 2024 Tonight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Chihuahuas Fade in Loss to Salt Lake
- Reno Finishes Series with Another Win
- Reno Blanks El Paso, 6-0
- El Paso Edges Reno, 5-4, in 10 Innings
- Reno Edges El Paso, 4-3