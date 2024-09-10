Chihuahuas Fade in Loss to Salt Lake

September 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees scored five runs after the sixth inning Tuesday night to pull ahead and defeat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-1 at Southwest University Park. It was the opening game of El Paso's final homestand of the season.

El Paso's run came on a solo home run to left field by Cal Mitchell, who has now homered in three consecutive home games. Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-4 for El Paso and started at first base for the seventh time this season.

Kevin Kopps pitched a scoreless inning for the Chihuahuas and hasn't allowed any runs in five appearances since returning from the Injured List. Salt Lake pitching didn't walk any batters on Tuesday. The Bees have now beaten the Chihuahuas in all seven head-to-head meetings this season.

Second Half Team Records: Salt Lake (33-31), El Paso (23-41)

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Davis Daniel (8-7, 5.60) vs. El Paso RHP Jared Kollar (2-2, 4.89). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

