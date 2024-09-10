Sugar Land at Constellation Field for Final Regular-Season Series of 2024

SUGAR LAND, TX - Winners of 12 of their last 14 games, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are back at Constellation Field for their final regular-season series of 2024 as they host the Reno Aces from Tuesday, September 10 through Sunday, September 15. The Space Cowboys will then make a final road trip to Sacramento before hosting the Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting on September 24.

Tuesday, September 10 vs. Reno @ 7:05 pm

The homestand starts with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas available throughout the evening. It's also the final Silver Stars Tuesday of the regular season presented by UnitedHealthCare. Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Wednesday, September 11 vs. Reno @ 7:05 pm

On Wednesday morning, Constellation Field will host it's first 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The free event is open to first responders and the public, and attendees can claim a free ticket to Wednesday night's game by registering here. Gates will open for the Stair Climb at 7:30 am and the climb will begin at 8 am, with the first hour reserved for first responders.

Wednesday night is the final Dollar Dog Night of 2024 presented by Texas Chili Company, with $1 hot dogs available at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

Dog owners are also welcome to bring their four-legged friend out for Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed. Dogs are welcome out on the King Ranch Ag & Turf Grassland area and do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to fill out a waiver for their pups. Pregame, there will be an on-field performance by Barkworth Flyballs.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for Wednesday's game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, September 12 vs. Reno @ 7:05 pm

The Space Cowboys will host Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night presented by PCSI on Thursday night.

Prior to the game, Billy Vidler, a former medic in the 270th Armor during Operation Desert Storm, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Get the weekend started early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights. Discounted Eureka Heights beers, select domestic drafts and sodas are available until last call. Gates will open at 6:00 pm.

Friday, September 13 vs. Reno @ 7:05 pm

As part of Sugar Land's Hispanic Heritage Celebration presented by Goya, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Día de los Muertos Jersey Giveaway presented by Amaro Law Firm when the gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch.

Prior to the game, there will be a performance on the field by En Pointe Dance Academy.

The Space Cowboys will also take the field as the 'Dulces de Sugar Land' presented by H-E-B, playing as their alternate identity to celebrate the Latino community's contribution to the foundation and growth of the City of Sugar Land. There will be tastings of local Hispanic restaurants on the concourse, and Warlock from WWO Wrestling will be hosting a meet and greet.

Enjoy a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show one final time in 2024 on Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Saturday, September 14 vs. Reno @ 7:05 pm

Sugar Land's Hispanic Heritage Celebration continues Saturday night presented by Goya. The first 2,000 fans will receive an Astros Jose Altuve Orange Jersey presented by Goya when the gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Pregame, the Lamar CISD Mariachi's will perform, and there will be local Hispanic restaurant samplings on the concourse throughout the night. Warlock from WWO Wrestling will also be on-site for a second night doing a meet and greet.

The Space Cowboys will play as the 'Dulces de Sugar Land' presented by H-E-B for the final time in 2024. Sugar Land's game-worn 'Dulces' jerseys will be auctioned off during the game on the concourse behind home plate.

Sunday, September 15 vs. Reno @ 2:05 pm

The regular season home schedule comes to a close with Fan Appreciation Day presented by Top Fan Rivalry as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Mystery Grab giveaway.

It's also the final Orion's Kids Day, with pregame player autographs and pregame catch on the field from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring. Gates open at 12:30 pm for a 2:05 pm first pitch.

Family Four Pack tickets presented by First Service Credit Union are available for Sunday's game, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

After clinching the First Half Pacific Coast League Title, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting September 24. Tickets for all three games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series are available here. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets. The Space Cowboys have also released their 2025 schedule, with a 'Try Before You Buy' option for 2025 season tickets available as well as regular full-season and partial-season memberships.

