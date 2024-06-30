Sugar Land Takes Finale to Win Series

June 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (45-36) scored just one run, dropping their second straight game to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-28) by a score of 4-1, Sunday at Constellation Field.

Neither team scored for the first two innings, but the Space Cowboys broke the scoreless tie in the third on an RBI single from Jesus Bastidas. Tacoma came right back and tied it on an RBI single from Spencer Packard in the fourth to make it 1-1.

Unfortunately for the Rainiers, Sugar Land scored in their half of the fourth as well, getting an RBI single from Omar Narvaez to take a 2-1 lead.

That is all starter Michael Mariot would allow, as the right-hander went 5.0 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four. It stayed 2-1 until the sixth, when the Space Cowboys padded their lead on a sacrifice fly from Dixon Machado.

A Quincy Hamilton RBI single in the seventh made it 4-1 and that is where it would stay, as Sugar Land got a scoreless inning of relief from four different relievers.

POSTGAME NOTES: Luis Urias went 2-for-4, the only Rainiers player to record a multi-hit game. He collected two of the teams' five total hits. Samad Taylor had his nine-game hitting streak snapped, going 0-for-4 as Tacoma's leadoff hitter tonight. Taylor came three games short of tying the season-long 12-game streak set by Jason Vosler back in April.

Tacoma will travel home and start a three-game homestand against the Salt Lake Bees tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium set for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.