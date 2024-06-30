Chupacabras Ambush Margaritas for 14-3 Win

June 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Los Chupacabras de Round Rock (3-3 | 40-40) ambushed the El Paso Margaritas (3-3 | 34-47) at Dell Diamond on Sunday night by a final score of 14-3. Round Rock plated double-digit runs for the second consecutive night to earn a series split.

Round Rock starter RHP Johnny Cueto (2-1, 5.92) earned the win, allowing three runs on three hits with two strikeouts over 6.0 innings. El Paso starter RHP Jhony Brito (0-1, 13.50) took the loss, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks over 2.2 innings.

Along the Train Tracks:

El Paso struck first in in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by 1B Nate Mondou to take a 1-0 lead.

A five spot for Round Rock in the third made it 5-1. DH Matt Duffy beat out a double-play to plate 3B Jax Biggers before an RBI groundout by 2B Justin Foscue scored SS Jose Barrero. C Sam Huff launched a three-run shot down the left field line to cap off the scoring in the frame. The ball got out in a hurry at 107.5 mph.

The Margaritas responded with a homer of their own as CF Óscar Mercado hit a two-run shot to cut it to 5-3 in the fifth.

RF Sandro Fabian blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring Foscue and doubling the Chupacabras lead to 7-3.

Round Rock added four runs in the bottom of the sixth to balloon the lead up to 11-3. Back-to-back RBI doubles by LF Trevor Hauver and Foscue plated the first three before Fabian drove in the fourth run of the home half.

An RBI groundout by Barrero and a bases loaded walk by Foscue gave the Chupacabras a 13-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Barrero picked up his second RBI in the bottom of the eighth inning on a single to make it 14-3 Round Rock.

E-Train Excerpts:

RF Sandro Fabian hit a two-run homer, going 2-for-4 with three RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Fabian now has three homers in the last two games. His former Express teammate and current Texas Rangers OF Derek Hill also has three homers in the past two games for the Major League club against the Baltimore Orioles. He hit two tonight on Sunday Night Baseball.

In addition to Fabian, C Sam Huff went yard, going 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored. This was Huff's first home run since May 9, as he had gone the last 22 games without a long ball.

For the first time since September 23-24 of last season, Round Rock scored double-digit runs on two consecutive nights.

Next up: Round Rock stays home to face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros Affiliate) for a three-game set beginning on Monday. First pitch from Dell Diamond is set for 7:15 p.m. CT and starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be determined.

