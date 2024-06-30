OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (1-4/41-39) at Reno Aces (4-1/39-41)

Game #81 of 150/Second Half #6 of 75/Road #45 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Christian Romero (1-1, 5.59) vs. RNO-RHP Yilber Diaz (0-3, 4.50)

Sunday, June 30, 2024 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 3:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club closes out the month of June as well as a six-game road series against the Reno Aces at 3:05 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field. OKC has matched its longest losing streak of the season at four games and has not lost five consecutive games since a six-game skid Aug. 20-26, 2023...OKC is now 2-7 over the last nine games, 4-12 over the last 16 games and is 9-16 in the month of June.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club overcame three separate deficits but could never get over the hump and take the lead during a 5-4 loss against the Reno Aces Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. After Reno took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Austin Gauthier tied the game with a RBI double in the third inning. Reno scored again in the bottom of the inning, but OKC pulled even in the fourth inning with a RBI single by Diego Cartaya. The game stayed tied at 2-2 until a two-run single with two outs and two strikes by Reno's Pavin Smith in the seventh inning. Oklahoma City rallied yet again, as Trey Sweeney evened the score with a two-run double in the eighth inning. After OKC left the go-ahead run at third base, Reno took the lead in the bottom of the inning on a home run by Albert Almora Jr. OKC put two runners on with one out in the ninth inning, but Andre Lipcius grounded into a game-ending double play.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (1-1) makes his third start of the season with OKC...Romero last pitched with OKC June 23 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the series finale between the teams. He allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits over 5.0 innings and was credited with the win in OKC's 8-4 victory. He had one strikeout and one walk...The 21-year-old has spent most of this season at High-A Great Lakes. In four June outings (three starts) with the Loons, Romero went 1-0 with a 1.95 ERA over 14.1 innings with 15 strikeouts against two walks and had a 0.98 WHIP...Prior to last Sunday, Romero made his first spot start with OKC May 17 in Sacramento. He has also had two outings with Double-A Tulsa. Overall at three levels this season, Romero is 4-3 with a 3.31 ERA over 54.1 innings. He has made 14 appearances (nine starts) with 40 K's and 22 walks...He played the entire 2023 season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, posting an 8-2 record and 3.17 ERA in 20 appearances (10 starts) with 74 K's over 76.2 IP. He led Rancho Cucamonga with eight wins and ranked second in strikeouts...Romero made 10 appearances with the Arizona Complex League Dodgers in 2022 and 10 appearances with the Dominican Summer League Dodgers in 2021...Romero is in his fourth professional season after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers Jan. 15, 2021 as a free agent out of Hermosillo, Mexico, and is the youngest player on OKC's roster.

Against the Aces: 2024: 4-7 2023: 9-3 All-time: 47-38 At RNO: 18-19 Oklahoma City and Reno play their second and final series this season - and lone series of 2024 at Greater Nevada Field - as the teams open the second half of the PCL season...The teams split their first series of the season May 21-26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC won the first two games before Reno won three of the final four meetings, including a 6-0 shutout in the series finale. Both teams scored 30 runs during the first series and OKC hit six homers while holding Reno to two home runs. Andre Lipcius led OKC with eight hits while Hunter Feduccia and Austin Gauthier each had four RBI...Entering today, Reno has won six of the last seven matchups, as well as seven of the last nine...Oklahoma City won the 2023 season series, 9-3, and took six of the last seven games. OKC outscored the Aces, 108-83, last season and batted .340 as a team with 20 home runs in 12 games...Over a six-game series in Reno July 25-30, 2023, OKC scored 61 runs, including four games with at least 13 runs. However, OKC also allowed at least 11 runs in three games during the series...Regardless of today's result, Reno will win the season series. Since the start of 2016, OKC is now 1-3-4 in season series with the Aces...Prior to losses in the last four games in Reno, OKC had gone 10-2 in the team's previous 12 games at Greater Nevada Field.

June Swoon: OKC is now 9-16 in June and owns the worst record in the Pacific Coast League this month and tied for the worst record in all of Triple-A in June. Since the start of the 2021 season, this is only the second month OKC has lost at least 16 games after last season's team went 10-17 in August 2023. OKC has not won fewer than 10 games in a month since May 2021 when the team went 9-14...The team's current four-game losing streak marks the second time in the last 16 games OKC has lost four straight games and third time with at least three consecutive losses during the stretch...Through 80 games this season, OKC has 39 losses, matching the team's record through 80 games in 2021. In 2023, the team was 56-24 through 80 games and 47-33 in 2022...OKC is just two games above .500 for the first time since the team was 11-9 entering play April 21.

Close Calls: OKC has lost four consecutive games by two runs or less and is now 1-8 in its last nine games decided by two runs or less. Each of OKC's last six losses have now been by one or two runs (nine total runs), and so far in June, OKC is 2-11 in games decided by two runs or less...Through 79 games overall for OKC this season, 43 have been decided by two runs or less (54.4 percent) as OKC has played the most games decided by one or two runs in the PCL this season, going 18-25. OKC's 25 combined losses in those close games are most in the league, and the team is tied with Albuquerque for the most one-run losses (9-14)...In 2023, OKC played in 68 games decided by two runs or less, going 40-28 in those games...Last night marked an opponent's 10th last at-bat win of the season.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and RBI last night, and over the last four games is 7-for-13 with four extra-base hits and four walks, reaching base in 11 of 17 plate appearances this series...Over his last six games, Gauthier is 9-for-21 (.429) with five extra-base hits...He leads OKC with 20 walks in 23 games this month - tied for second-most in the league in June - and since joining OKC May 7, Gauthier ranks tied for third in the PCL with 32 walks while his .408 OBP ranks ninth.

Drew Up: Drew Avans singled in the ninth inning Saturday to extend his on-base streak to 23 games - the longest active streak in the PCL and OKC's second-longest on-base streak of 2024, trailing only Trey Sweeney's 27-game on-base streak to start the season. During the stretch that started May 31, Avans is batting .309 (30x97) with 10 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 13 walks and 22 runs scored. Avans last reached base in more than 23 games as part of a 50-game on-base streak from June 11-Aug. 14, 2022 - the longest on-base streak by an OKC player during the MLBAM era (since 2005)...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown era career records for walks (222) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time during the Bricktown era with 409 career games and 107 stolen bases, while ranking third in hits (402) and fifth in doubles (75)...During 22 games in June, Avans is bating .319 (29x91) with 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 20 runs scored. His 29 hits this month and 20 runs scored in June lead OKC...Avans leads the Minors with 67 runs scored. He is also tied for first in the PCL with seven triples, while his 25 stolen bases are fourth, his 41 walks are tied for fifth and his 87 hits are sixth.

Dinger Details: OKC's stretch of six straight games with a home run (7 HR) came to an end last night as well as the team's stretch of eight straight road games with a home run (14 HR). OKC has hit 33 home runs over 25 games in June, and overall this season, OKC's 105 home runs are fourth-most in the PCL. Now 68 of OKC's 105 total homers this season have come on the road (44 G) - the second-most homers in the league for an away team...Ryan Ward leads the PCL with 20 home runs, while Andre Lipcius ranks tied for second in the league with 18 homers...On the other hand, Reno homered again last night and has hit eight homers through the first five games of the series, including four home runs Wednesday. OKC has now allowed at least one home run in a season-high 11 straight games (18 HR). OKC last allowed a home run in 11 consecutive games as part of a 14-game stretch Sept. 9-24, 2022 (20 HR)...OKC has allowed 73 total home runs this season - tied for fewest in Triple-A. However, the team has allowed 35 home runs through 25 games in June - tied for third-most in the PCL - after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games), and 47.9 percent of home runs allowed this season have occurred within the last 25 games. OKC has now allowed at least one homer in 13 of the last 14 games, for a total of 22 home runs.

The Rundown: After being held to a total of three runs combined in the previous two games for the team's lowest two-game run total since May 16-17 at Sacramento (1 R), OKC scored four runs Saturday night. The team has seven runs over the last three games after scoring a combined 20 runs over the previous three games...Overall in June, OKC has scored 142 runs - tied for third-fewest in the league (5.9 rpg)...OKC's offense went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position last night the team is 2-for-the-last-27 with RISP going back to Wednesday night. Over the team's last 13 losses, OKC is 19-for-116 (.164) with runners in scoring position...In the last four losses, OKC has left 35 runners on base and in the last six losses has left 53 runners on base. OKC leads all Triple-A teams with 628 LOB this season.

Arm Action: The five runs allowed by OKC last night marked the team's highest run total allowed in three games and was just the second time through the first five games of the series at hitter-friendly Greater Nevada Field that OKC yielded at least five runs. Over the first five games in the series, Reno has scored 24 runs (4.8 pg) and tallied 43 hits (8.6 pg). Entering the series, the Aces were averaging 7.7 runs per game and 11.8 hits per game at home...Over the last eight games (since June 21), OKC has allowed a league-low 35 runs and is tied for the second-fewest hits allowed (67) and has the second-lowest ERA (3.97) during the span, but OKC's two wins during the stretch are tied for fewest in the league...Overall this season, OKC's leads the league with a 4.52 ERA and 389 runs allowed.

The Warden: Ryan Ward singled, drew a walk and scored a run last night as he extended his on-base streak to 17 games - the longest of his pro career. During the streak, which started June 11, Ward is 19-for-65 (.292) with nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI, nine walks and 11 runs scored...Over the last four games, Ward is 6-for-18 with a triple and three RBI...He leads the league with 20 homers and a .641 SLG this season. He's also third with a .978 OPS.

Around the Horn: Trey Sweeney collected OKC's only multi-hit or multi-RBI game Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a two-run double. He now has 51 RBI this season, becoming the third OKC player this season to reach 50 RBI along with Andre Lipcius and Ryan Ward...With losses each of the last four nights, OKC has fallen to 22-22 on the road this season. OKC is now 2-8 in its last 10 road games and 4-9 on the road in June. OKC is 11-15 in away games since May 10 following an 11-7 start in road games. In 2023, OKC went 48-27 on the road and did not lose its 22nd road game until Aug. 20 at Salt Lake...Jonathan Araúz did not play last night, but is 9-for-27 over his last seven games...OKC has won back-to-back series finales as well as three of the last four.

