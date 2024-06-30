De Los Santos' Incredible Eight RBI Performance Leads Reno to 8-2 Victory in Series Finale vs Oklahoma City

June 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - Deyvison De Los Santos accounted for all eight runs in the Reno Ace's (5-1, 40-41) 8-2 win over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field. De Los Santos smashed two home runs, including his second grand slam of the series to help Reno earn a new season high fifth consecutive win.

De Los Santos put Reno on the board with an RBI single in the bottom half of the second before unloading on a sinker from Christian Romero in the fourth for a three-run shot. The exciting prospect stepped up the following inning with bases loaded, mashing a 463-foot bomb to give Reno an 8-1 lead. De Los Santos has been nothing but great for Reno since his promotion from Double-A Amarillo, slashing .319/.362/.659 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI in 138 at-bats.

Tommy Henry (4-1) earned the win on Sunday after limiting Oklahoma City to two runs across six frames, walking only one with a season-high nine punchouts. The southpaw has been efficient in seven starts with Reno, posting a 3.35 ERA with a 41:24 K: BB in 37 2/3 innings.

Chris Rodriguez and Kyle Backhus trailed Henry, combining for three scoreless innings with two walks and two strikeouts. The Aces bullpen was lights out this series, posting a 3.47 ERA with 20 punchouts in 23 1/3 innings.

Reno will now embark to Sacramento to take on the River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a three-game series set to begin on Monday, July 1 st, at 6:36 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Deyvison De Los Santos: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 8 RBI

Tommy Henry: (W, 4-1) 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K

