De Los Santos a Thorn in OKC's Side Sunday

June 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Deyvison De Los Santos drove in all eight of the Reno Aces' runs Sunday afternoon, sending the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to an 8-2 loss in the series finale at Greater Nevada Field. Reno initially grabbed the lead in the second inning on a RBI single by De Los Santos and Oklahoma City tied the score, 1-1, in the fourth inning on a RBI single by Austin Gauthier. De Los Santos connected on a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to put Reno ahead, 4-1. Then in the fifth inning, De Los Santos hit a grand slam out to center field for an 8-1 Aces lead. Oklahoma City brought in its second run of the day on a RBI groundout by Hunter Feduccia.

Of Note:

- Oklahoma City lost a fifth straight game for the team's longest losing streak of the season and longest since a six-game skid Aug. 20-26, 2023...OKC lost five games within the same series for the first time since losing five straight games to open a series in Albuquerque Aug. 22-26, 2023.

-OKC fell to 2-8 over the last 10 games and to 9-17 in the month of June. This was the first time OKC lost 17 games in a month since August 2023 (10-17) and marked OKC's fewest wins in a month since May 2021 (9-14).

-The eight RBI by Reno's Deyvison De Los Santos were the most by an OKC opponent since Willie Calhoun had eight RBI for Round Rock Sept. 3, 2017 in the Express' 10-9 win in OKC...De Los Santos became the third player in the PCL this season with at least eight RBI, joining Salt Lake's Hunter Dozier (9 RBI, May 7) and Sugar Land's Trey Cabbage (8 RBI, May 29).

-Austin Gauthier went 1-for-3 with a walk and a RBI and over his last five games is 8-for-16 with four extra-base hits and five walks. He reached base in 13 of 21 plate appearances during the series in Reno.

-Kody Hoese recorded OKC's lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-4. He had OKC's only extra-base hit - a double - and scored both of the team's runs.

-Jonathan Araúz singled and has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-17 (.412). He is 10-for-30 over his last eight games.

-Drew Avans drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 24 games - the longest active streak in the PCL and OKC's second-longest on-base streak of 2024. During the stretch, Avans is 30-for-101 (.297) with 10 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 14 walks and 22 runs scored.

-Seven of Reno's runs came via home runs Sunday and OKC has now allowed a home run in a season-high 12 straight games (20 HR)...Two of the three grand slams allowed by OKC this season came during the series in Reno and all three grand slams have been hit since June 15.

-OKC turned three double plays marking the eighth time OKC had three or more double plays in a game this season and third time in June.

-OKC has lost three straight series for the first time this season and first time since also losing three series in a row in August 2023.

Next Up : Oklahoma City 's road trip continues with three games at Las Vegas Ballpark starting at 9:05 p.m. CT Monday against the Las Vegas Aviators - OKC's lone scheduled Monday game of the season. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

