OKC Taken Down by Aces, 5-4

June 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club overcame three separate deficits but could never get over the hump and take the lead during a 5-4 loss against the Reno Aces Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. After Reno (4-1/39-41) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Austin Gauthier tied the game with a RBI double in the third inning. Reno scored again in the bottom of the inning, but OKC pulled even in the fourth inning with a RBI single by Diego Cartaya. The game stayed tied at 2-2 until a two-run single with two outs and two strikes by Reno's Pavin Smith in the seventh inning. Oklahoma City (1-4/41-39) rallied yet again, as Trey Sweeney evened the score with a two-run double in the eighth inning. After OKC left the go-ahead run at third base, Reno took the lead in the bottom of the inning on a home run by Albert Almora Jr. OKC put two runners on with one out in the ninth inning, but Andre Lipcius grounded into a game-ending double play.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City has tied its season high with four straight losses. The team fell to 9-16 in June, 4-12 over the last 16 games overall and 2-8 in the team's last 10 road games...Each of OKC's last six losses have been by one or two runs, as OKC is now 2-11 in games decided by one or two runs in June. Saturday marked the team's league-leading 14th one-run loss...This is the second time in the last 16 games OKC has lost four straight games.

-Trey Sweeney collected OKC's only multi-hit or multi-RBI game, going 2-for-4 with a two-run double. He now has 51 RBI this season, becoming the third OKC player this season to reach 50 RBI.

-Austin Gauthier went 1-for-3 with a RBI double and a walk. Over the last four games, Gauthier is 7-for-13 with four extra-base hits and four walks, reaching base in 11 of 17 plate appearances...Over his last six games, Gauthier is 9-for-21.

-Drew Avans singled in the ninth inning to extend his on-base streak to 23 games - the longest active streak in the PCL...Ryan Ward went 1-for-3 with a walk to extend his career-best on-base streak to 17 games.

Next Up: Oklahoma City finishes the series in Reno at 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2024

OKC Taken Down by Aces, 5-4 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.