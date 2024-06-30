Lauer Solid in Series Finale Against Tacoma

SUGAR LAND, TX - Thanks to a 4-1 victory, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-28, 4-2) clinched their tenth series win of the season, toppling the Tacoma Rainiers (45-36, 2-4) in Sunday night's contest at Constellation Field.

After battling an eight-pitch at bat with RHP Michael Mariot (L, 4-5), Jacob Amaya got the first hit of the game with a single through the left side in the third inning. A sacrifice bunt from Luke Berryhill moved Amaya to second, and Jesús Bastidas drove in the first run on a base hit to center field.

LHP Eric Lauer (W, 2-2) spun 5.0 innings of three-hit ball, retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced while striking out five. The southpaw faced his only real trouble of the night when he gave up back-to-back singles to start the fourth, and Tacoma tied the game up on a base hit from Spencer Packard.

Sugar Land regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Quincy Hamilton reached on a walk and made it to third on a stolen base and a wild pitch. Omar Narváez singled in Hamilton for his first RBI as a Space Cowboy, making it 2-1 after four. In the sixth, with Hamilton on third, Dixon Machado tacked on an insurance run for Sugar Land with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Shay Whitcomb led off the seventh with a walk and stole his way to third, eventually making it home on a tapper off the bat of Hamilton to give the Space Cowboys a 4-1 advantage. RHP Kaleb Ort (H, 5) pitched a scoreless eighth and RHP Wander Suero (S, 16) did not allow a baserunner in his minor league-leading 16th save of the season to give the Space Cowboys the series win.

The Space Cowboys travel to Round Rock for a three-game set against the Express. Sugar Land's starter is TBA against Round Rock's RHP Tim Brennan (0-0, 3.24) for a 7:15 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

