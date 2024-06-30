Bees Bats Explode for Win in Resumed Game against Isotopes

June 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees took care of business in the first game of their doubleheader against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday afternoon, holding on to the lead they built on Saturday night to earn the victory in the resumed game by the final score of 13-2.

The game that was postponed on Saturday got underway in the bottom of the second inning today, with Salt Lake holding a 5-0 advantage thanks to a pair of home runs by Jake Marisnick and Keston Hiura before the rain started coming down. With starter Ryan Langford unable to pick up where he left off after sitting down the first five hitters he faced last night, the Bees handed the ball to Ryan Miller as the first man out of the bullpen, with the righty getting his day started very nicely by sitting down the first batter he saw on one pitch to end the 19-hour long half inning. From here, Miller settled in very nicely, sitting down the next nine hitters he faced to finish his day with 3.1 perfect innings, the longest relief appearance by any Bees pitcher this season.

The Isotopes did start to threaten after Miller's departure, cutting their deficit to three on solo home runs by Drew Romo in the seventh off of Kenyon Yovan and Trevor Boone in the eighth off of Guillo Zuñiga. These hopes were dashed quickly and ruthlessly, however, as the Bees erupted for an eight-run ninth inning to put the game well out of reach. Getting things going in the frame was Anthony Mulrine, who led off with a 377-foot blast off of Noah Davis for his first home run of the season. After this came three RBI singles by the top of the Salt Lake lineup, with Michael Stefanic chasing Davis from the game with the first and then Hiura and Charles Leblanc greeting new pitcher Stephen Jones with the next two. This flurry was followed by a sacrifice fly by Bryce Teodosio to increase the lead up to eight, and to cap off the biggest inning of the year for the Bees, Mulrine and Marisnick doubled in consecutive plate appearances to drive in three more and bring the score up to 13-2.

The Bees now have a quick turnaround between games, with Reid Detmers set to take the ball for the series finale currently scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.