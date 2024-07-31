Sugar Land Comes Back, Beats Round Rock 7-4

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (14-14 | 51-51) fell to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-11 | 66-37) by a final score of 7-4 at Dell Diamond on Wednesday. Sugar Land has now taken the first two games of the series.

Round Rock reliever RHP Owen White (2-8, 5.88) took the loss after giving up three runs on two hits and two walks in 1.2 frames. Sugar Land reliever RHP Nick Hernandez (2-2, 2.13) earned the victory after a scoreless inning yielded one walk and one strikeout. RHP Wander Suero picked up his PCL-leading 22nd save of the season for the Space Cowboys after a perfect ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Sugar Land scored first in the top of the second inning on an RBI ground out by SS Dixon Machado and a run-scoring double by C César Salazar to jump out to a 2-0 lead.

Round Rock put up a four-spot in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead. SS Jonathan Ornelas led off the home half with a single and later scored on a two-run bomb by LF Trevor Hauver. With the bases loaded, 1B Andrew Knapp came through with a single that plated 2B Justin Foscue and CF Dustin Harris after they had both walked.

Salazar's second RBI of the night for the Space Cowboys came on a groundout in the top of the seventh, scoring RF Jacob Melton from third base to cut the lead at 4-3.

In the top of the eighth frame, Sugar Land LF Shay Whitcomb launched a solo shot inside of the left field foul pole to knot the game at four. After 3B Zach Dezenzo walked and RF Jacob Melton was hit by a pitch, a two-out double by CF Quincy Hamilton brought home two more runs. Machado singled to score Hamilton to make it 7-4 where the score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Tyler Mahle earned a no-decision after tossing 4.2 innings where he allowed two runs on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Mahle threw 74 pitches with 48 strikes in his third rehab start with the E-Train.

Round Rock LF Trevor Hauver recorded his 12th multi-hit effort of the season after a 2-for-3 night with a double, home run and two RBI.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land are back for game three on Thursday night. Space Cowboys LHP Colton Gordon (5-0, 5.06) is scheduled to start up against an Express pitcher to be determined. First pitch at Dell Diamond is slated for 7:15 p.m. CT.

