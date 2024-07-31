Nolan Ryan Foundation Awarding $500K Endowment to RBI Austin

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Nolan Ryan Foundation announced on Wednesday morning that they have established an endowment of $500,000 to RBI Austin. The check presentation will take place on Friday, August 2 at the end of the second inning as the Round Rock Express host the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:15 p.m.

Former three-time USA Softball National Player of the Year, four-time All-American, and two-time Olympic medalist, Cat Osterman, will be in attendance to accept the check. Osterman sits on the Board of Directors for RBI Austin.

The Nolan Ryan Foundation is honored to strengthen our longstanding partnership with RBI Austin through this endowment, Mary Conley Thompson, Executive Director, Nolan Ryan Foundation, said. The contribution is a testament to our belief in the work of RBI Austin for inner-city youth as their mission aligns strongly with that of the Nolan Ryan Foundation. We are cheering them on throughout their capital campaign and excited to see RBI's impact for years to come.

The endowment is part of RBI Austin's Home Field Advantage Capital Campaign. The capital campaign seeks to provide a permanent home for RBI Austin. The money raised for the project will help provide a covered turf field, sports performance facilities, classrooms for mentoring and academic support, along with a multi-purpose outdoor field. RBI Austin has acquired 33 acres of land off Loyola Lane in the heart of East Austin to begin building these facilities.

We are tremendously grateful for this grant and for the Nolan Ryan Foundation's longstanding partnership and support of our 1,483 RBI Austin kids and families. Matt Price, RBI Austin's Executive Director, said. This gets us a giant step closer to having a permanent home in the heart of our RBI Austin community where kids can be engaged and developed athletically, academically and spiritually 365 days per year. The Nolan Ryan Foundation, Ryan Sanders Sports and the Round Rock Express are making a generational impact for our kids and community.

With this $500,000 gift, RBI Austin has raised over $5 Million of its $6.8 Million capital campaign and is seeking additional funding to complete the campaign. To learn more about this project and the latest fundraising status, please reach out to RBI Austin Executive Director, Matt Price, at matt.price@rbiaustin.org.

The Nolan Ryan Foundation is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to provide resources for youth, education and community development. The Foundation began in 1990 in Alvin, Texas and relocated to Round Rock in 2017 and became the non-profit arm of the Round Rock Express.

RBI Austin exists to engage and develop inner-city Austin youth athletically, academically, and spiritually, empowering them to lead the transformation of their communities.

