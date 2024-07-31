El Paso Chihuahuas Take Down Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 10-2

July 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas fell behind early before ripping off 10 straight runs to defeat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 10-2, Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The game got off to a good start with Oklahoma City (11-17/51-52) taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by Diego Cartaya. But things quickly went downhill after that. El Paso (10-18/41-62) responded with three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead. The Chihuahuas scored three runs all with two out in the fourth inning to push the lead to 6-2. El Paso then put the game out of reach with a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning. OKC's offense was held scoreless following the first inning and the team did not have a runner advance into scoring position following the second inning.

Of Note: -Diego Cartaya picked up a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4. He also drove in both of OKC's runs with a two-run single in the first inning.

-Drew Avans reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a double. He collected OKC's only extra-base hit and scored one of OKC's two runs...In his last two games, Avans has reached base seven times in nine plate appearances...He is currently on an 18-game on base streak.

-Relief pitcher Ryan Brasier made the second appearance of his rehab assignment and threw a scoreless sixth inning. After a bloop single started the inning, he retired the next three batters on two groundouts and a strikeout. Brasier threw 11 pitches, with nine strikes.

-Relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol also continued his rehab assignment and had a rough outing, allowing four runs, five hits and one walk in 0.2 innings. He retired two of eight batters faced and threw 27 pitches, with 17 strikes. He also committed two balks.

-Michael Grove rounded out the trifecta of rehabbing relievers, and he retired all four batters he faced across the seventh and eighth innings, including one strikeout. He threw 19 pitches, with 14 strikes.

-Due to a series of roster moves leading up to Tuesday's game, OKC played with just nine position players. Catcher Chris Okey made his first career start in left field.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to bounce back in El Paso starting at 7:35 p.m. CT Wednesday at Southwest University Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

El Paso Chihuahuas - 10

Oklahoma City Baseball Club - 2

Tuesday - Southwest University Park - El Paso, Texas

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.