Aces Drop Fourth Straight in 9-2 Loss to River Cats

July 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - The Reno Aces (16-12, 51-52) were taken down by the Sacramento River Cats (13-16, 57-47) in a 9-2 defeat on Wednesday at Sutter Health Park.

Adrian Del Castillo generated all of Reno's offensive after smashing his second home run in as many days, a two-run shot for his 23 rd of the season. The big fly moved the backstop above his teammate, Kyle Garlick, into second in home runs in the Pacific Coast League.

Del Castillo extended his hitting streak to seven games where he has gone 11-for-27 (.407) with three home runs and six RBI.

Tristin English and Jorge Barrosa both picked up multi-hit games in the loss. English is riding a five-game-hitting streak; 6-for-20 (.300) with a home run and two RBI.

Dylan File made his Aces debut on Wednesday, allowing five runs (three earned) across 4 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and one walk. The right-hander held the River Cats scoreless through the first three frames but ran into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings where he was unable to capitalize.

The Aces will look to break a four-game losing streak in Thursday's matchup against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Tristin English: 2-for-4

Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-4

Following a week in Sacramento, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, August 6 th, and host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series. The first pitch in the opener is set for 6:45 PM.

Single-game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

