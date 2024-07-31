Lavigne, Albuquerque Win Series Opener Over Las Vegas, 15-11

Summerlin, NV - The Isotopes jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and belted five homers while Grant Lavigne recorded a career-high six RBI en route to a 15-11 series-opening win over Las Vegas Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won two-straight for the fourth time in the second half (last: three-straight, July 10-12 vs. Tacoma).

-Albuquerque's 15 runs on the night tied the most in a game by the club in 2024 (also: March 31 vs. El Paso).

-The Isotopes plated five runs in the opening frame, tied for the second-most (also: June 25 vs. Salt Lake) scored in the first inning (most: seven, April 20 at El Paso).

-Tonight was the second-straight game Albuquerque plated double-digit tallies. It's the club's first time scoring double-digit runs in two-straight since May 8-9 at El Paso.

-The Isotopes and Aviators both scored double-digit runs, the 100th game in franchise history both club's plated 10-plus tallies and the 16th time on the road (last: May 14, 2023, at Las Vegas, 15-10 loss). The club is 8-8 all-time on the road in such contests.

-The Isotopes belted five dingers on the night and have 11 over their last two games (six July 28 vs. Round Rock). The five homers are tied for the second-most in a game in 2024 (other: June 12 vs. El Paso).

-The five homers are also the most clouts on the road since the club hammered eight June 25, 2022, at Las Vegas.

-Albuquerque tallied 36 total bases, the second-most in a game in 2024 (most: 38, May 9 at El Paso).

-Grant Lavigne drove in six runs on the night, tied for the Isotopes individual season-high (also: Jimmy Herron, July 5 at El Paso).

-The Isotopes allowed five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, tied for the second-most (three times) relented in the final frame (most: eight, March 31 vs. El Paso)

-Las Vegas' Colby Thomas swatted two homers on the night, the 17th multi-homer game by an opponent this season and first since Sacramento's Grant McCray July 20.

-Isotopes starter Dakota Hudson allowed one run on two hits over 5.0 innings. It's the fifth time in 2024 an Isotopes starter has held the opponent to two hits or fewer, min 5.0 inn. (last: June 27 vs. Salt Lake, Peter Lambert, two hits)

-In his third rehab game, Jordan Beck went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and a walk. Over his first three games on his rehab stint, he is 4-for-11 with a homer, two RBI, two walks and three punchouts. Also has two multi-hit contests. It was his first homer since May 17 at San Francisco.

-Grant Lavigne went 4-for-5 with a career-high six RBI and his 15th homer of the year. His four hits also tied a career set on two previous occasions (last: Aug. 4, 2019). It was his 16th multi-hit game of 2024 and first since July 23 at Round Rock. Has homers in two-straight games for the second time this year (also: June 18-19 at Oklahoma City).

-Sean Bouchard registered three hits, his 8th homer of the year, his 16th multi-hit game of the season and ninth in his last 12 games. Has a modest six-game hitting streak (13x25). Has reached base in 22 of his last 23 games. Has homers in two-straight. Has four clouts in his last five games.

-Elehuris Montero recorded a season-high four hits for his 13th multi-hit game of the season, third-straight and his seventh in his last eight contests. Belted his sixth homer of the year. Homered in two-straight games. Tallied fourth multi-RBI game.

-Drew Romo went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a double for his 24th multi-hit game of the year, the active team leader, and second-straight. Has a six-game hit-streak (8x24). Has an RBI in four of his last six games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for game two tomorrow at 8:05 pm MT from Las Vegas Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to send Karl Kauffmann to the hill while Las Vegas is slated to start Joe Boyle.

