Chihuahuas Top the Oklahoma City Baseball Club 10-2

July 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club 10-2 Tuesday in the opener of a six-game home series. The win ended El Paso's 10-game losing streak.

Chihuahuas starting pitcher Gabe Mosser allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings and got the win. Mosser's nine strikeouts matched his career high, which was previously set on July 28, 2019 with High-A Lake Elsinore. Mosser threw 105 pitches Tuesday and became the first El Paso pitcher this year to throw 100 or more pitches in a game.

The Chihuahuas scored four runs on five hits in a nine-batter bottom of the seventh inning against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol, who is with Oklahoma City on MLB Injury Rehab. Chihuahuas second baseman Clay Dungan went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. El Paso first baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-3 with a triple, two walks and an RBI. It was Mondou's eighth triple, which is the second-most in the Pacific Coast League. José Azocar, Tirso Ornelas and Matthew Batten also had two hits each for El Paso.

Second Half Team Records: Oklahoma City (11-17), El Paso (10-18)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Hyin-il Choi (3-3, 3.89) vs. El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (0-1, 8.10). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

