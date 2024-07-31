July 31 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers vs. Salt Lake Bees

July 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA RAINIERS (57-46) vs. SALT LAKE BEES (51-51)

Wednesday, July 31 - 7:05 PM - Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

RHP Casey Lawrence (6-7, 6.00) vs. LHP Jose Suarez (0-1, 7.80)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Tonight's game between the Bees and Rainiers marks the 20th such appearance between the two clubs on the season, with Tacoma holding an 11-8 advantage. After dropping the opener to extend their losing streak to three, the Rainiers will send righty Casey Lawrence (6-7, 6.00) to the hill. Lawrence has faced Salt Lake four times this season, including twice at home, where the righty is 1-0 while surrendering just four runs in 14.0 innings pitched against the Bees. Meanwhile, Salt Lake enters tonight on an 11-game win streak, hoping to continue their charge behind southpaw Jose Suarez (0-1, 7.80). Suarez has pitched against the Rainiers just once this season, allowing six runs in three innings on July 5 at Salt Lake.

WELCOME BACK: After getting optioned by Seattle yesterday, Tacoma will add infielder Tyler Locklear to their active roster today. Locklear is expected to bat fourth and play first base for Tacoma in game two against Salt Lake tonight. In six games this year against the Bees, Locklear is hitting .273 (6-for-22) with eight runs scored, a double, two home runs, three runs batted in and four walks compared to four strikeouts. In 31 total games with Tacoma, the 23-year-old is hitting .264 (32-for-121) with seven doubles, two triples and four home runs. He has driven in 18, drawing 17 walks compared to 33 strikeouts for an on-base percentage of .374.

PACKING A PUNCH: Amid his first Triple-A campaign, lefty Spencer Packard has provided consistent offense for Tacoma, slashing .290/.357/.444 in 31 games since joining the club. Moreover, the Rainiers' outfielder has 15 extra-base hits 13 doubles, including one in game one of this series against Salt Lake, and two homers to go along with 14 walks.

HOT START: Since making his Triple-A debut on July 23 at Oklahoma City, Rainiers' infielder Kobe Kato has been on fire, hitting .556 (10 for 18) with three extra-base hits (two doubles and a triple). Moreover, Kato's .619 on-base percentage has turned into runs for Tacoma, as the lefty has scored at least one run in every game he's played thus far (eight total runs scored in just five games). Kato has driven in seven and has stolen four bases without being caught, helping manufacture runs for the Rainiers' offense.

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: Tonight, Tacoma will send starter Casey Lawrence to toe the rubber for the Rainiers in game two of this six-game set. Despite being one of the oldest pitchers in the league at 36 years of age, Lawrence has been a workhorse for Tacoma, leading the PCL in innings pitched (111.0) and one game behind the league leaders in games started (Lawrence has 19 starts entering tonight, while two other pitchers have started a game 20 times this season). However, Lawrence has been more than an innings eater, ranking in the top 10 in multiple categories, including strikeouts (79 - eighth) and WHIP (1.51 - seventh). The righty is also one of just four PCL pitchers to log a complete game this season, along with teammate Emerson Hancock and two others.

ZEROS FOR KELLEY: Rainiers' reliever Trevor Kelley has been dominant of late, not allowing an earned run in his last 14 appearances (dating back to June 13 at Round Rock), the longest such streak in the PCL this season. Over those 14 games, Kelley has maintained a WHIP of 1.34, striking out 24 (compared to just six free passes issued) in just 15.2 innings pitched. The righty continued his hot streak in game one of this series, striking out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning of Tacoma's 17-6 loss.

AGAINST SALT LAKE: Tonight's game marks the 20th meeting of the season between the Bees and Rainiers and the second contest in the year's final series between the two clubs. Yesterday, Tacoma dropped game one of this six-game set, falling 17-6 to Salt Lake. On the season, the Rainiers are 11-8 against the Bees, going 5-5 at home. Overall, Tacoma holds the edge in the all-time series, going 400-385-1 thus far.

SHORT HOPS: Tacoma has had success against left-handed starters at home this season, going 14-4 against southpaws at Cheney...in July, Tacoma is 0-3 on Wednesday games, getting outscored 31-19 in those contests; they are 10-6 overall including 6-1 at home on Wednesday's...yesterday followed suit for Tacoma this year, as Salt Lake got on the board first in their 17-6 win; the Rainiers are 16-24 when allowing their opponents to score first, going 41-22 when they get on the board first.

