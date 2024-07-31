Aces Drop Series Opener to the River Cats in Extras, 5-4

July 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

West Sacramento, Calif. - Kyle Backhus surrendered a two-out single in the bottom of the 10 th inning, which resulted in the Reno Aces (16-10, 51-50) falling to the Sacramento River Cats (11-16, 55-47), 5-4, in the series opener Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park.

Reno's offense started with a jolt in the first inning, with back-to-back solo home runs by Albert Almora and Adrian Del Castillo.

Del Castillo tied his season-high six-game hitting streak with a three-hit night, while Almora added the club's second multi-hit game. The duo accounted for all four of the Aces' runs.

The Aces had a chance to add a fifth run in the sixth inning when Tristin English slugged a long fly ball over the left-field wall. But Sacramento left fielder Grant McCray stole the potential home run when he made a leaping catch over the wall.

Reno continues its final season series against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in game two of their six-game series at Sutter Health Park on Wednesday at 12:05 PM.

Aces Notables

Adrian Del Castillo: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR (22), 2 RBI, 2 R.

Albert Almora: 2-for-4, 1 HR (8), 1 RBI, 2 R.

Austin Pope: (H, 3), 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Luis Frias: (N/D), 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Following a week in Sacramento, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, August 6 th, and host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series. First pitch in the opener is set for 6:45 PM.

