Sugar Land Collects Third Consecutive One-Run Win Over Round Rock

April 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Round Rock Express (7-11) lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-5) by a final score of 7-6 on Thursday night at Constellation Field. It marked the third consecutive one-run loss for the E-Train and seventh straight loss.

Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Jonathan Hernandez (1-1, 3.38) was credited with the loss after giving up two runs on four hits in one inning of work. Sugar Land reliever RHP Joel Kuhnel (3-1, 4.05) took home the victory after pitching 1.1 scoreless frames, allowing two hits with one strikeout. RHP Logan VanWey earned his second save of the season despite allowing a solo homer in the ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock opened the scoring thanks to an RBI ground-rule double by Texas Rangers rehabber 1B Nathaniel Lowe as CF Derek Hill scored to make it 1-0. RF Elier Hernandez added two more to the Express lead with a two-RBI single scoring Lowe and LF Trevor Hauver.

The E-Train extended their lead to 4-0 in the top of the third on an RBI base knock by SS Jonathan Ornelas which scored C Andrew Knapp.

Sugar Land answered back with five runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 5-4 lead. C Luke Berryhill scored on a double from SS Jesus Bastidas which cut the Round Rock lead to 4-1. 1B Trey Cabbage added another Space Cowboy run to the board as he drew a bases loaded walk to make it 4-2. 2B Will Wagner was credited with an RBI on a ground out to first base which scored Bastidas to bring Sugar Land to within one. The floodgates continued to open for Round Rock when 3B Shay Whitcomb drove in two runs on a single to make it 6-5.

The Express tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single by DH Blaine Crim to level the game at five apiece.

Whitcomb broke the tie in the ensuing half inning with a solo home run to make it 6-5 Sugar Land. Bastidas added another RBI double to his tally and extended the lead to 7-5.

Crim launched a solo shot in the ninth inning for Round Rock but the Express still fell short, 7-6.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express LHP Danny Duffy got the start and delivered 2.0 innings before giving way to the bullpen. The veteran southpaw earned a no-decision after allowing three runs on one hit and four walks while punching out one.

Round Rock DH Blaine Crim had an effective day at the plate and went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Texas Rangers 1B Nathaniel Lowe continued his rehab assignment and notched his first two Triple-A hits since 2019 when he was with the Durham Bulls of the Tampa Bay Rays organization. He finished 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land continue their six-game series on Friday night from Constellation Field with first pitch for game four of the series set for 7:05 p.m. CT. The Express are scheduled to send RHP Adrian Sampson (1-1, 7.90) to the mound, while Space Cowboys RHP Ryan Gusto (0-0, 15.26) is slated to start.

