El Paso Halts Isotopes' Two-Game Winning Streak, 9-3

April 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - With the game tied, 3-3, going into the bottom of the sixth inning, El Paso scored three runs, two unearned, without recording a hit and drawing four walks in the frame while scoring three more tallies the final two frames to defeat Albuquerque, 9-3, Friday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - Six of the Isotopes last eight losses have been by at least six runs.

-The Isotopes have homered in six-straight games-longest streak of the year. They have nine clouts during the six-game stretch. It's the longest streak since a seven-game streak from Aug. 19-26, 2023.

-Albuquerque relented more walks (seven) than strikeouts (six) for the fourth game this season (last: April 16 at El Paso).

-Stephen Jones issued the Isotopes sixth bases-loaded walk of the season, tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League (also: Las Vegas).

-The Isotopes have allowed 42 runs between the seventh and ninth innings over their first 19 games.

-Jimmy Herron tallied the Isotopes second outfield assist of the year and first at home plate when he threw out a runner attempting to score in the 7th inning (other: Greg Jones, third base). It's Herron's seventh outfield assist with the Isotopes (2022-24).

-The Isotopes relented their 28th stolen bases on the year, the second-most yielded in the Pacific Coast League (most Reno, 37).

-Albuquerque committed an error in the three-run sixth, their Triple-A-leading 23rd miscue in 2024.

-The Isotopes went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left six on base.

-Of the nine batted balls registered at 100 MPH-plus, the Isotopes recorded five of them. Grant Lavigne recorded the two hardest hit balls of the night: 108.7 MPH double-play and 104.8 MPH groundout. Hunter Goodman's homer left the bat at 103.9 MPH.

-Albuquerque batters struck out 12 times on the night, their 12th contest with double-digit punchouts. Their 198 strikeouts on the year are third-most in Triple-A (most: Omaha, 201).

-Hunter Goodman belted his fifth home run of the year, fourth of the series and third-straight contest. His three-game homer streak is tied for the longest-active in Triple-A (long: four, Danny Mendick, Charlotte). During the stretch, he has seven RBI, one strikeout and a 1.1429 OPS. It's his first three-dinger stretch since doing so from May 11-13, 2023, with Double-A Hartford. He homered in a career-high five-straight games from Aug. 17-21, 2022, with Single-A Spokane. He also registered his fourth multi-RBI contest of the year.

-Jimmy Herron extended his hitting streak to nine games (tied with Drew Romo for the team lead) with a single. The nine-game streak is also tied for the third-longest active hit streak in Triple-A (longest active: 13 Orelvis Martinez, Buffalo). During the stretch he is slashing .294/.385/.500 with two doubles, one triple, a homer, seven RBI and five walks.

-Drew Romo also extended his streak to nine games (tied with Jimmy Herron for the team lead) with a double. The nine-game streak is also tied for the third-longest active hit streak in Triple-A (longest active: 13 Orelvis Martinez, Buffalo). During the stretch, he is slashing .371/.389/.429 with two doubles and four RBI. It was just his second extra-base hit of April and first since tallying a double April 10 vs. Sugar Land.

-Jordan Beck did not reach base for just the second time in 2024 after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout (other: April 16 at El Paso).

-Coco Montes connected on his second double of the year and first since March 30 vs. El Paso. For the season, he has just three extra-base hits (two doubles and homer). However, he did draw a walk in his sixth-straight game, tied for the longest active walk-streak in Triple-A (also: Cade Marlowe, Tacoma and Isiah Gilliam, Tacoma).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game five tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque is expected to send right-hander TBD to the hill while El Paso has not announced a starter.

