Express Defeat Space Cowboys on Friday Night, 7-3

April 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Round Rock Express (8-11) beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-6) by a final score of 7-3 on Friday night at Constellation Field. The win halted a seven-game losing streak for the E-Train.

Express starter RHP Adrian Sampson (2-1, 5.66) was credited with the victory after 7.0 innings of allowing just two runs, one earned with six hits and three punchouts. Sugar Land starter RHP Ryan Gusto (0-1, 11.57) took home the loss after pitching 4.0 frames and allowing three runs with two earned on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

* For the fourth straight game, Round Rock scored the first run of the game. CF Elier Hernandez led off the game with a triple and subsequently scored on a bizarre play. Sugar Land thought that Hernandez missed second base on the triple. Space Cowboys RHP Ryan Gusto threw over to appeal and wound up throwing the ball into center field which scored Hernandez on the throwing error. * In the bottom of the frame, Sugar Land answered as 3B David Hensley scored on a sacrifice fly by LF Corey Julks to even the game at one apiece. * The Space Cowboys took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third thanks to an RBI double by CF Pedro Leon. * Express 2B Jantzen Witte launched his first home run of the season by plating RF Sandro Fabian and putting the E-Train up 3-2 in the fourth inning. * Round Rock's lead ballooned to 7-2 in the fifth. The scoring began with 1B Blaine Crim slapping a line drive down the left field line for a double which scored DH Andrew Knapp. Fabian followed that up with a triple into center field which brought home C Sam Huff and Crim. The scoring in the frame was capped off by an RBI single by 3B Dustin Harris that scored Fabian. * Sugar Land plated a run in the bottom of the ninth as 2B Jacob Amaya dribbled a single through the infield, scoring C Cesar Salazar, making it a 7-3 final score.

E-Train Excerpts:

* RHP Adrian Sampson recorded the longest outing of the season for an Express pitcher after 7.0 innings, allowing just two runs, with one earned run on six hits and three punchouts. This was Sampson's first time recording 7.0 innings of work since September 30, 2022 when he was pitching for the Chicago Cubs. * LHP Jimmy Robbins made his Round Rock debut out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old southpaw, who came on in the eighth inning in relief of Sampson, allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one in a shutout inning of work. * Express 2B Jantzen Witte launched his first home run of the season in the fourth inning, as part of his 1-for-3 night, recording two RBI.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land continue their six-game series on Saturday night from Constellation Field with first pitch for game five of the series set for 6:05 p.m. CT. The Express are scheduled to send RHP Collin Wiles (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound, while Space Cowboys RHP Blair Henley (0-1, 6.30) is slated to start.

