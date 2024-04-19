OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - April 19, 2024

April 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats (12-6) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (11-7)

Game #19 of 150/First Half #19 of 75/Home #10 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-RHP Mason Black (1-1, 1.98) vs. OKC-RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 0.00)

Friday, April 19, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club tries to even its home series against the Sacramento River Cats and avoid back-to-back losses for the second time this season when the teams meet at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Tonight is First Responders Night and fireworks presented by LifeShare of Oklahoma are scheduled to follow the game. First responders will be recognized for their service to the community as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club recognizes the 29th anniversary of the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

Last Game: The Sacramento River Cats scored five runs in the sixth inning on the way to an 8-4 win against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI single and a sacrifice fly. Oklahoma City trimmed the lead in half with a run in the fourth inning that scored when Sacramento committed catcher's interference with the bases loaded. The River Cats then scored five runs in the sixth inning, all with two outs, after OKC committed two errors earlier in the inning. Andre Lipcius hit a solo home run and then Kody Hoese added a two-run homer in the eighth inning to trim the River Cats' lead to three runs, but Sacramento responded with a home run in its final at-bat to push the score to 8-4.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dinelson Lamet (1-0) makes his first start and second appearance with OKC...He piggybacked Nabil Crismatt April 12 in Round Rock, pitching 2.2 innings of scoreless and hitless relief and was credited with the win in OKC's 7-1 victory. He issued two walks and notched five strikeouts...He was on OKC's Opening Day roster but was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers before making an appearance...Over three relief outings April 1, 3 and 5 with the Dodgers, Lamet pitched a combined 4.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He earned his first career ML save April 3 against San Francisco with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to preserve a 5-4 win. He held opponents 2-for-15...He was designated for assignment April 6 and outrighted to OKC April 8...Last season, Lamet made Colorado's Opening Day roster, posting a 1-4 record with an 11.57 ERA and 31 strikeouts across 16 games (four starts) and 25.2 IP. He also made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque after sustaining a lower back injury in early May. He signed a minor league contract with Boston after being released by the Rockies in June, and made five appearances (four starts) for Triple-A Worcester and one with Boston before being DFA'd...He made his ML debut with San Diego May 25, 2017 at New York (NL), earning the win after allowing one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts over 5.0 IP...He originally signed with San Diego as a free agent in 2014.

Against the River Cats: 2024: 1-2 2023: 12-3 All-time: 61-57 At OKC: 30-30 Oklahoma City and Sacramento are meeting for their first of two series this season and lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC won last season's series, 12-3, and won the final four meetings between the teams, including a three-game series sweep in Sacramento July 14-16...During a May 23-28 series, which OKC won, 4-2, five of the six games in the set were decided in the eighth inning or later, including three wins by a team trailing in the eighth inning...The teams met for a six-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Sacramento April 25-30 that included two doubleheaders due to weather-related postponements. OKC won the series, 5-1, winning the first five games before losing the finale, which was Game 2 of a doubleheader...OKC outscored the River Cats, 81-49, last season overall. Devin Mann collected 14 hits, including six doubles, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored against Sacramento in 14 games last season...OKC has now won back-to-back season series against the River Cats for the first time since 2017-18...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 29-21 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry, including a 16-5 mark over the last 21 games. However, after OKC went a combined 8-1 at home against Sacramento between 2022-23, they are 1-2 to begin this series.

The Runaround: The eight runs allowed by Oklahoma City last night were a season high and the most allowed by the team in a regular-season game since a 13-8 win in Albuquerque Sept. 20, 2023. Oklahoma City also allowed a season-high 14 hits yesterday for the highest hit total by an opponent since Sept. 23, 2023 in Albuquerque when the Isotopes had 16 hits...The eight runs and 14 hits allowed Thursday were also the highest totals allowed in an OKC home game since Sept. 17, 2023 against Tacoma at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (11 runs and 20 hits)...Prior to Thursday, Oklahoma City pitchers held Sacramento to six total runs and scoreless in 15 of the first 18 innings of the series...OKC also held all opponents to three runs or less in five of the previous six games...After opponents were held 4-for-36 (.111) with runners in scoring position over the previous six games, Sacramento went 4-for-14 last night with RISP...Through 18 games, OKC's pitching staff's 77 runs allowed and 133 hits allowed are second-fewest in the PCL. OKC's 175 strikeouts are third, although OKC has registered seven strikeouts or less in each of the first three games of the series after racking up 38 K's over the previous three games...Sacramento hit a home run Thursday and OKC has allowed seven home runs over the last five games after giving up just three in the previous seven games. However, OKC's 13 home runs allowed overall this season are still fewest in the PCL...Going back to Wednesday's game, Sacramento has collected at least one hit in 11 straight innings, going 19-for-48 (.396) during that time.

Dinger Details: Andre Lipcius and Kody Hoese both homered for Oklahoma City Thursday as the team recorded a second-straight multi-homer game. OKC now has hit 14 home runs over the last six games and seven of the team's eight runs over the last two games have scored via home runs...Thursday was OKC's fifth multi-homer game in the last six games and OKC's 14 homers since April 12 are most in Triple-A. OKC's 25 home runs overall to start 2024 are second-most in the PCL behind Sugar Land's 28 home runs and 10 different players have homered for OKC this season.

Ho Ho Hoese: Kody Hoese homered in a second straight game as he went 1-for-3 Thursday with two RBI. It's the second time in his career he's gone deep in consecutive games, previous accomplished last season with Double-A Tulsa July 16 at Midland and July 18 at Northwest Arkansas...Hoese has now hit safely in five consecutive games, batting 7-for-17 with five RBI and has also hit safely in 10 of his first 11 Triple-A games, going 14-for-38 (.368) with four multi-hit outings...On Thursday he batted sixth in the lineup for a second straight day for his highest spot in the order this season.

Andre the Giant: Andre Lipcius went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk yesterday. His sixth-inning home run was hit through a stiff wind blowing from left to right and traveled an estimated 412 feet to the center field berm. Over his last five games, Lipcius is 9-for-21 (.429) three homers, six extra-base hits and six RBI...Lipcius is now tied for the team lead with five homers this season along with Andy Pages, who is currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Upstanding Citizen: Miguel Vargas did not play Thursday but has reached base in each of his first 16 games this season for the second longest on-base streak in the league behind teammate Trey Sweeney's 17-game streak. The on-base streak is Vargas' longest since his 2023 season-best 19-game on-base streak July 14-Aug. 4, 2023...Although he was held without a hit in his last game on Tuesday, Vargas has hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games, going 16-for-53 (.302) with five doubles, three homers and 17 RBI...His 17 RBI overall this season lead OKC and he already has two four-RBI games this month...Vargas played in 60 games for OKC last season and compiled two lengthy on-base streaks. In addition to the 19-game on-base streak, Vargas also reached base in 15 consecutive games Aug. 13-31, 2023.

The Warden: Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with a triple and scored a run Thursday. He has hit safely in four of the last five games, going 6-for-18 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs along with seven RBI and four runs scored...Although he has been held without a RBI in his last two games, Ward has 14 RBI over his last nine games and since April 7, his 14 RBI are tied for second-most in the PCL. During the nine-game stretch, Ward is 10-for-34 (.294) with eight extra-base hits, 14 RBI and seven runs scored...Nine of his 13 total hits this season have gone for extra bases.

Road to the Show: An Oklahoma City player made his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on three straight days this week. On Monday night, reliever Ricky Vanasco retired all six batters he faced over two innings. Outfielder Andy Pages started both Tuesday and Wednesday's games, and on Wednesday, starting pitcher Landon Knack delivered five solid innings but took the loss in a 2-0 defeat against the Washington Nationals. The trio are the first Los Angeles Dodgers to make their Major League debuts over three straight days since Greg Hansell, Todd Williams and Noe Muñoz from April 28-30, 1995 (note provided by Eric Stephen/True Blue LA).

Drew Up: Yesterday Drew Avans' nine-game hitting streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-5. During the streak, which is tied for the longest by an OKC player this season, Avans went 15-for-39 (.385) with four doubles, two triples and 12 runs scored...With a hit Wednesday, Avans moved into a tie for seventh place on Oklahoma City's all-time career list during the Bricktown era (since 1998), tying Jeff Pickler with 336 career hits. He ranks among the team's all-time career leaders in several other categories as well. He is one triple shy of tying OKC's Bricktown-era career record of 22 triples set by Joaquin Arias (2006-09). Avans ranks third with 85 stolen bases, 187 walks and 353 games played. He is one walk, two stolen bases and six games shy of tying for second place in those career categories.

Suboptimal Sixth: Sacramento scored five runs in the sixth inning last night. The sixth inning has been tricky for OKC's pitchers this season, allowing 27 of 77 total runs in that inning alone (35.1 percent). OKC is being outscored, 27-7, in the sixth inning but is outscoring opponents, 99-50, in all other innings...All three times OKC has allowed five-plus runs in one inning this season has occurred in the sixth.

We Remember: Today, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club honors those who were killed and those who survived the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995. We will never forget the 168 killed and how our community was changed forever.

Around the Horn: Jonathan Araúz is riding a nine-game hitting streak, going 10-for-36 (.278) during the stretch with four doubles, a home run, five RBI and five runs scored. He was 1-for-18 through his first five games of 2024...Trey Sweeney drew a walk and scored a run Thursday as he has now reached base safely in each of his first 17 career Triple-A games and he owns the longest on-base streak in the PCL to start the season. Sweeney's 18 walks in 17 games pace the PCL.

